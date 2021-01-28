New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048477/?utm_source=GNW

18 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Our report on alternative credentials market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the widening skills gap and the availability of open educational resources.

By Product

• Non-credit training courses

• Non-credit certificate programs

• Digital badges

• Competency-based Education

• Bootcamps



• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the inefficiency of traditional degree programs as one of the prime reasons driving the alternative credentials market for higher education growth during the next few years.



• Alternative credentials market for higher education sizing

• Alternative credentials market for higher education forecast

