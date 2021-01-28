New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dialysis Catheters Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921198/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on dialysis catheters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of CKDs, technological advancements, and growing demand for anti-microbial coated dialysis catheters. In addition, the rising prevalence of CKDs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dialysis catheters market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The dialysis catheters market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Chronic

• Acute



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing usage of advanced materials in dialysis catheters as one of the prime reasons driving the dialysis catheters market growth during the next few years. Also, shift from non-tunnel to tunneled cuffed dialysis catheters and growing focus on pediatric dialysis catheters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



