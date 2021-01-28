New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Graph Database Market By Product Type (Resource Description Framework and Property Graph), and By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Public, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Graph Database Market was estimated at USD 810 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4500 Million by 2026. The global Graph Database Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6% from 2019 to 2027”.

In the computing field, a graph database is also called a graph-oriented database, is a database specifically designed to treat the relationships between a set of data as equally important as the data itself. Graph databases are built to store and navigate relationships. In other words, a graph database is a database that uses graph structures for solving queries with edges, nodes, and properties to store and represent the data.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Graph Database Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Graph Database Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Graph Database Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Graph Database Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Graph Database Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

In recent years, the popularity of graph databases has witnessed a spike from across verticals. As per a report published in 2017, around 57% of enterprise users across all industry verticals cited speed and enhanced execution as their top technology advantage of utilizing a graph database. The way in which graph databases sort out and store data keeps up the connectedness of various entities enabling the computers to translate things related to them in a context rather than simply coordinate words. Thus machines can manage, store, and recover data based on the meaning and logical relations. The global graph database market is projected to witness a notable growth rate, growing with a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Some of the major players analyzed and profiled in the market study are Oracle, International Business Machines Corporation, Neo Technology, Inc., OrientDB, Franz Inc., DataStax, Sirma AI, ArangoDB GmbH, Sparsity Technologies, and Objectivity Inc. among others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

The global graph database market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Resource description framework and property graph are the product type segmentation of the graph database market. Among the product segment, the resource description framework is expected to dominate the global graph database market valued at USD 400 Million in 2019 with a CAGR of 28% from 2019 to 2026. Further, on the basis of application, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT &telecom, healthcare & life sciences, transportation & logistics, retail & eCommerce, government & public, and others. In the application segment, the baking and financial services (BFSI) segment are projected to dominate the global graph database market share with a revenue share of around 32% by 2026.

All the organizations or companies need the data in real-time and at the right place in order to meet business requirements and stay on top in this competitive and digital environment. MDM (Master data management) helps to improve performance and reduce cost in business operations through product development optimization, manufacturing, supply chain, and marketing. Thus the increasing demand for master data management solutions is driving the growth of the global graph database market. The rising focus on data monetization solutions is also fueling the market growth. However, maintaining data consistency is anticipated to be the restraining factor for the market. Whereas increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to offer new opportunities in the market.

Browse the full “Graph Database Market By Product Type (Resource Description Framework and Property Graph), and By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Public, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

The graph database market is segmented based on product type and application. On the basis of product type segmentation, the market is classified into a resource description framework and property graph. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Public, and Others.

The global graph database market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America region is dominating the global graph database market and is continuing the trend during the analysis period. It accounted for around 41% revenue share of the total regional pie. The Asia Pacific is prognosticated to register the highest growth rate during the estimated period. Major countries included in this research report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Argentina among others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the graph database market as follows:

Global Graph Database Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Resource Description Framework

Property Graph

Global Graph Database Market: By Application Segment Analysis

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & Ecommerce

Government & Public

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global graph database market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 30%

It was established through primary research that the graph database market was valued at around USD 800Million in 2019

North America is presently holding the largest revenue share among all the regions and is further expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period

The “property graph” category, on the basis of product type segmentation, is anticipated to be the leading revenue-generating category accounting for more than 50% of market share, in 2019

On the basis of application segmentation, the “BFSI” industry segment held the leading share at around30%, in 2019

Microsoft Corporation is expected to emerge as one of the leading revenue-generating company in the global graph database market

Related Reports:

e-Passport Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-passport-market-by-type-long-term-and

Data Center Colocation Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/data-center-colocation-market-by-type-retail-and

Virtual Workspaces Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/virtual-workspaces-software-market-by-deployment-mode-on

Kids Tablet Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/kids-tablet-market-by-connectivity-wi-fi-enabled

Mailroom Management Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/mailroom-management-software-market-by-type-on-premise

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com