PARIS and BOSTON and LONDON and MUNICH, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain and SAO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl, the only enterprise marketplace SaaS platform that empowers both B2B and B2C organizations to launch and grow a marketplace at scale, today announced 110% GMV growth and over $3.1B transacted on Mirakl-powered Marketplaces. In addition, in 2020, Mirakl closed $300M in series D funding led by Permira which placed the company’s valuation over $1.5 billion. This success is evidence of Mirakl’s undisputed leadership and unique ability to enable the world’s leading organizations to seize the platform opportunity.



eCommerce accelerated dramatically in 2020 , with marketplaces capturing a disproportionate share of that growth. In order to capitalize on the significant eCommerce opportunity, leading enterprises chose Mirakl for its best-of-breed SaaS solution, expertise, and Mirakl Connect ecosystem. As a result, Mirakl signed a record 73 new customers, including numerous Global 2000 companies, while launching 55 new marketplaces. Over the Black Friday sales period, Mirakl-powered Marketplaces generated $160M, a 60% year-over-year increase , and as orders surpassed 1.6 million, The Mirakl Marketplace Platform maintained 100% uptime proving the stability and scalability of the Mirakl platform even under unprecedented demand.

“ABB Electrification is truly a global business line. Mirakl provides the technology stack and expertise that ABB Electrification needed to address the immediate opportunity for B2B eCommerce and to grow on a global scale,” said Samer Shehadeh, Global eCommerce & Innovation Director, Electrification Business at ABB.

“Leveraging Mirakl’s best-in-class marketplace solution, we are broadening Kroger’s ship-to-home capabilities by offering more relevant products for our customers through exciting new partnerships with reputable third-party sellers,” said Jody Kalmbach, Group Vice President, Product Experience at The Kroger Co.

Further, in just 6 months, Mirakl doubled the size of its Mirakl Connect global marketplace ecosystem, becoming the world’s only independent network of curated, high-quality marketplace sellers and value-added services & solutions. Mirakl Connect ensures Mirakl-powered Marketplaces launch faster and grow bigger across industries. In 2020 operators who accessed Mirakl Connect saw up to 30% increase in their marketplace GMV.

“Joining Mirakl Connect has allowed us to significantly accelerate seller recruitment with over 50% of our sellers now sourced through the platform,” said David Gomez, Head of Marketplace at Leroy Merlin France, the leading home improvement retailer in the country. “We have total confidence using Mirakl Connect because the platform has fully vetted the quality of the sellers. Finding the right sellers is very important in creating the best experience for our customers on our marketplace, and Mirakl Connect helps us to keep that promise.”

Other major Mirakl business highlights for 2020 include:

Signing several marquee global brands across industries including BayWa AG, Galeria Inno, La Redoute, Musgraves, SalonCentric, TradeInn, UNFI and many more.



Launching new marketplaces, including: In B2B: ABB, Airbus Helicopters, Maykers, TetraPak, Thales, and Z-Tech (part of ABInBev).

In B2C: Carrefour France, Changi Airport, Decathlon Belgium, H&M Home, La Poste, Leroy Merlin France, Maisons du Monde, The Kroger Co., and Verishop.



Securing $300M series D funding led by Permira, with participation from long-term investors 83North, Bain Capital Ventures, Elaia Partners, and Felix Capital, bringing total capital raised to $400 million and placing the company’s valuation over $1.5 billion.



led by Permira, with participation from long-term investors 83North, Bain Capital Ventures, Elaia Partners, and Felix Capital, bringing total capital raised to $400 million and placing the company’s valuation over $1.5 billion. Launching, in under 48 hours, a B2B marketplace, StopCovid19.fr in response to French President Macron's “Tech for Good” initiative , resulting in the first and only COVID-focused marketplace providing critical protective and sanitation supplies to address shortages and resolve supply chain issues. Since launch, the site has delivered over 125 million masks, more than 1 million liters of hand sanitizer, 13 million gloves and 80,000 antigenic tests to over 6,135 healthcare facilities and 23,170 enterprises.



in response to French President Macron's , resulting in the first and only COVID-focused marketplace providing critical protective and sanitation supplies to address shortages and resolve supply chain issues. Since launch, the site has delivered over 125 million masks, more than 1 million liters of hand sanitizer, 13 million gloves and 80,000 antigenic tests to over 6,135 healthcare facilities and 23,170 enterprises. Accelerating Mirakl's global growth by adding new partners: Acando and Paragaia in the Nordics, ACCT and Compasso in Brazil, and Jakala in Italy, as well as extending our global partnerships with Accenture, Kearney, Merkle and Deloitte to Southeast Asia and Australia.

The company extended the lead of its industry-leading SaaS platform with advancements in key areas including:

Continuously adding to Mirakl’s product capabilities to further expand and grow B2B Enterprise Marketplaces. This includes enhancements to help operators comply with new tax regulations, connect their large customers’ eProcurement systems, and offer products with pricing per unit of weight, volume, or length.

Launching a new Payment Service Provider (PSP) certification , which empowers Mirakl customers to leverage best-of-breed PSPs to accelerate and streamline new marketplace launches.

, which empowers Mirakl customers to leverage best-of-breed PSPs to accelerate and streamline new marketplace launches. Achieving ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certification as further proof that Mirakl is constantly focused on staying at the forefront of compliance. As the best-of-breed marketplace solution, Mirakl is deeply committed to investing in enterprise-grade security and compliance that platform operators can trust.



To support its accelerating growth, Mirakl expanded its global team with 270 new hires in 2020 and announced plans to hire 1,000 employees over the next 3 years. The company made key strategic hires across marketing, people operations, sales, and solution engineering, bringing on executives from leading eCommerce brands and software providers. Mirakl also opened a new office for the rapidly growing Mirakl Labs technology team in Bordeaux and hired regional experts to support the rapid growth of its global footprint in Latin America, Australia, DACH, Italy, the Netherlands and the Nordics.



A testament to the company’s broader impact, Mirakl’s innovation and momentum have also been recognized globally. The company earned prestigious global recognition as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum for empowering B2B and B2C organizations to disrupt traditional industries and thrive in the digital age by platforming their businesses. The company has also earned accolades for its engaging employee culture, being named one of Built in Boston’s 2020 Best Places to Work with special recognition as Best Midsize Company and Best Paying Company. In September, Mirakl was awarded the “Stronger than Covid” Talent Award at the 2020 France Digital Day and in November the BFM Award for International Performance.

“2020 was the ultimate test that proved the resilience and agility of the platform model, and through it all, Mirakl’s best-of-breed marketplace solution rose to the challenge,” said Philippe Corrot, co-founder and CEO, Mirakl. “We remain committed to offering the most advanced, reliable, and secure enterprise marketplace platform on the market, so that every one of our customers continues to thrive.”



“Our customers, who we celebrate as Platform Pioneers, are redefining go-to-market strategies to lead in this digital-first economy, achieving remarkable growth in one of the most challenging economic environments in recent memory,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “We’re proud to stand alongside them and celebrate their successes – and to those who have yet to start their platform journey, there’s no better time to get on board.”



For more information about Mirakl and the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, please visit www.mirakl.com .



About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world’s most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch Group, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, Tetra Pak, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.