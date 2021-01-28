TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Starseed Medicinal Inc. (“Starseed”) has added eligible members of Labourers’ International Union of North America (“LiUNA”) Local 1258, headquartered in Manitoba, to its full-service medical cannabis program. Eligible members and their dependents can now access Starseed products via their benefits provider.

LiUNA is the largest construction union in Canada which provides benefit coverage to over 300,000 people, including members and their dependents. With the addition of LiUNA Local 1258, it becomes the sixth local to be onboarded onto Starseed’s unique and ground-breaking medical cannabis program, joining Ontario chapters with locals in Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor and London currently enrolled in the program.

“We congratulate LiUNA and its newest eligible members from Local 1258 in Manitoba for continuing to make history in Canada and around the world as a leader in actively providing important medical cannabis coverage as an alternate therapy and way to combat the opioid crisis,” said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of WeedMD. “Starseed has been providing cannabis education and a full service medical platform rooted in medical-grade cannabis products to LiUNA members since 2018, and we welcome Local 1258 to our unique program.”

“For generations, the LiUNA 1258 multi-employer health and welfare benefit trust plan has been providing affordable and accessible quality coverage to its members including retirees and their dependents and we’re pleased to be expanding that offering to include medical cannabis as a therapeutic alternative,” said Victor DaSilva, Business Manager of LiUNA Local 1258. “With Starseed Medicinal, our eligible members now have access to some of the most trusted products in Canada to suit their individual healthcare needs as we look to foster access to medical cannabis education and ease of access.”

Starseed’s medical program is built around a system that brings together clinical practitioners who specialize in chronic pain, opioid cessation, and diabetes. Its medical marketplace is built around a revolutionary Canadian virtual pharmacy system that takes online orders and has the ability to intuitively complete the claims management process seamlessly with insurance carriers.

Access WeedMD's 2021 Shareholder Newsletter here. The Company's updated investor presentation and corporate deck can be found here.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold.

