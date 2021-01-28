NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $105.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $38.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, and net income of $102.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2020. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $113.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2020, $90.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019, and $104.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2020. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter:

Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $288.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $4.7 million and $49.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 5 basis points to 3.06 percent in the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to 3.01 percent for the third quarter 2020. The increases were partially due to a 11 basis point decline in our costs of average interest bearing liabilities caused by the continued downward repricing of our interest bearing deposits, repayment of higher cost borrowings and growth in our non-interest bearing deposits. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "Valley reported strong fourth quarter 2020 results, finishing up a chaotic year where we demonstrated the significant earnings power and strength of our franchise and dedicated employees. For the year, we generated approximately $391 million in net income despite our provision for credit losses of $126 million driven by the pandemic and the impact of CECL. Our ability to manage our funding costs, generate loan related gains and fee income and remain laser-focused on our operating expenses, resulted in an adjusted efficiency ratio of approximately 47 percent for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020." Robbins continued, "Reflecting on 2020, I am very proud of how our customer facing and back office teams worked together and quickly mobilized to support our customers and communities during the pandemic, and our continued ability to innovate new products, services and technology which we believe will firmly position Valley for the future. We have made significant progress as a firm, and I'm excited to build on Valley's strong foundation and realize its boundless potential for all its stakeholders."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $288.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $4.7 million and $49.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively. The increase compared to the third quarter 2020 was mainly due to lower rates on our deposit products combined with a shift in customer preference towards deposits without stated maturities, as well as a reduction in average short-term and long-term borrowings funded by excess liquidity. Interest expense of $46.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $8.1 million as compared to the third quarter 2020. Overall, average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $354.6 million and average non-interest bearing deposits increased $323.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the third quarter 2020. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis decreased $3.4 million to $335.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the third quarter 2020 mainly due to a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans, as well as a moderate decline in interest and dividends from investment securities. The decrease was mostly attributable to principal repayments on securities, and a decline in our reinvestment activity within the available for sale investment securities portfolio largely due to the low interest rate environment.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 increased 5 basis points as compared to 3.01 percent for the third quarter 2020, and increased 10 basis points from 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 4 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the impact of the lower interest rate environment. The yield on average loans decreased to 3.86 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 from 3.89 percent for the third quarter 2020 largely due to the continued repayment of higher yielding loans, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in interest and fees from SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The increase in interest and fees on SBA PPP loans was mostly caused by a moderate level of loan forgiveness activity and acceleration of net unamortized deferred loan fees during the fourth quarter 2020. The overall cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 11 basis points to 0.69 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the linked third quarter 2020 due to the lower rates offered on deposit products and the shift to lower cost deposits as well as lower average short- and long-term borrowing balances with repayments funded by excess liquidity. This includes our prepayment of $534 million in higher cost long-term borrowings during December 2020 that is expected to positively impact our average cost of funds for the full first quarter 2021. Our cost of total average deposits was 0.33 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to 0.41 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans decreased $198.5 million to approximately $32.2 billion at December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2020 largely due to a $100.9 million decrease in the residential mortgage loan portfolio and principal repayments, including SBA PPP loan forgiveness, outpacing new loan originations in the commercial loan categories. SBA PPP loans reported within commercial and industrial loans decreased $125.3 million to approximately $2.2 billion at December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2020. Auto and other consumer loans increased 4.3 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter 2020. The decline in residential mortgage loans during the fourth quarter 2020 was mainly due to significant refinance activity and approximately $382 million of new and refinanced loans originated for sale rather than investment during the fourth quarter 2020. Loans held for sale totaled $301.4 million and $209.3 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $747.6 million, or 2.4 percent, to approximately $31.9 billion at December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2020 driven by increases of $448.3 million and $1.1 billion in the non-interest bearing, and the saving, NOW, money market deposit categories, respectively, which were partially offset by a decrease of $822.9 million in time deposits. The increase in deposits without stated maturities was mainly attributable to higher retail and government deposit balances within our branch network, as well as continued migration of maturing high cost retail CDs to more liquid deposit product categories during the fourth quarter 2020. Total brokered deposits (consisting of both time and money market deposit accounts) were $3.1 billion at December 31, 2020 as compared to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 29 percent, 50 percent and 21 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings and long term borrowings decreased $282.8 million and $556.9 million to approximately $1.1 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2020 as compared to September 30, 2020, as we redeployed excess liquidity from deposit growth to the repayment of borrowings during the fourth quarter 2020. The reduction in long-term borrowings included the December prepayment of $534.0 million of FHLB borrowings with a weighted average interest rate of 2.48 percent. The prepayment resulted in a $9.7 million prepayment penalty charge recognized in non-interest expense during the fourth quarter 2020.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO), other repossessed assets and non-accrual debt securities decreased $9.1 million to $194.6 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $203.6 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in NPAs was largely due to a $9.0 million decline in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans, which was mainly caused by loan repayments during the fourth quarter 2020. Non-accrual loans represented 0.58 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020 as compared to 0.59 percent of total loans at September 30, 2020.

Non-performing Taxi Medallion Loan Portfolio. We continue to closely monitor our non-performing New York City and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $90.6 million and $6.9 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2020, non-accrual taxi medallion loans totaling $97.5 million had related reserves of $66.4 million, or 68.1 percent of such loans, within the allowance for loan losses.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $15.1 million to $99.0 million, or 0.31 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2020 as compared to $83.9 million, or 0.26 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The higher level of accruing past due loans at December 31, 2020 was partially caused by a $12.3 million matured commercial real estate loan (in the process of restructuring its terms) reported within the 30 to 59 day category, as well as an increase in later stage residential mortgage loan delinquencies. Residential mortgage loans 60 to 89 days past due and 90 or more days past due increased $6.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020 mostly due to a few larger borrowers, including the migration of certain loans reported within the 30 to 59 day category at September 30, 2020.

Forbearance. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact to certain customers, Valley implemented short-term loan modifications such as payment deferrals, fee waivers, extensions of repayment terms, or delays in payment that are insignificant, when requested by customers. Generally, the modification terms allow for a deferral of payments for up to 90 days, which Valley may extend for an additional 90 days. Any extensions beyond this period were done in accordance with applicable regulatory guidance. As of December 31, 2020, Valley had approximately $361 million of outstanding loans remaining in their payment deferral period under short-term modifications.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to specific loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category (including PCD loans) at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019:

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation* Category Allocation* Category Allocation* Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 131,070 1.91 % $ 130,409 1.89 % $ 104,059 2.22 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 146,009 0.87 % 128,699 0.77 % 20,019 0.13 % Construction 18,104 1.04 % 15,951 0.93 % 25,654 1.56 % Total commercial real estate loans 164,113 0.89 % 144,650 0.78 % 45,673 0.26 % Residential mortgage loans 28,873 0.69 % 28,614 0.67 % 5,060 0.12 % Consumer loans: Home equity 4,675 1.08 % 5,972 1.31 % 459 0.09 % Auto and other consumer 11,512 0.51 % 15,387 0.69 % 6,508 0.28 % Total consumer loans 16,187 0.60 % 21,359 0.79 % 6,967 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses 340,243 1.06 % 325,032 1.00 % 161,759 0.55 % Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 11,111 10,296 2,845 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 351,354 $ 335,328 $ 164,604 Allowance for credit losses as a % of loans 1.09 % 1.03 % 0.55 % * CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Prior periods reflect the allowance for credit losses for loans under the incurred loss model.

Our loan portfolio, totaling $32.2 billion at December 31, 2020, had net loan charge-offs of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to $15.4 million and $5.6 million for the third quarter 2020 and the fourth quarter 2019, respectively. Net charge-offs were elevated in the linked third quarter partially due to the full charge-off of a $6.0 million non-performing commercial and industrial loan relationship. Additionally, partial charge-offs of taxi medallions declined to $2.3 million during the fourth quarter 2020 as compared to $6.1 million and $2.9 million for the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded letters of credit, as a percentage of total loans was 1.09 percent, 1.03 percent and 0.55 percent at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. During the fourth quarter 2020, we recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $19.0 million as compared to $31.0 million for the third quarter 2020 and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019. The reserve build in the fourth quarter 2020 reflects several factors, including the impact of the internal risk rating downgrades of certain commercial loans largely related to borrowers negatively impacted by the pandemic, lower valuations of collateral securing our non-performing taxi medallion loan portfolio, and, to a lesser extent, changes in the economic forecast component of our reserves at December 31, 2020.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.64 percent, 10.66 percent, 9.94 percent and 8.06 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

For regulatory capital purposes, in connection with the Federal Reserve Board’s final interim rule as of April 3, 2020, 100 percent of the CECL Day 1 impact to shareholders' equity equaling $28.2 million after-tax will be deferred for a two-year period ending January 1, 2022, at which time it will be phased in on a pro-rata basis over a three-year period ending January 1, 2025. Additionally, 25 percent of the reserve build (i.e., provision for credit losses less net charge-offs) for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be phased in over the same time frame.

Investor Conference Call

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $42 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients;

the impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs as more cases of COVID-19 may arise in our primary markets;

potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic or as a result of our actions in response to, or failure to implement or effectively implement, federal, state and local laws, rules or executive orders requiring that we grant forbearances or not act to collect our loans;

the impact of forbearances or deferrals we are required or agree to as a result of customer requests and/or government actions, including, but not limited to our potential inability to recover fully deferred payments from the borrower or the collateral;

damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;

a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;

the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;

a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;

the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;

greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;

cyber-attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;

results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other external events;

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and

the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

-Tables to Follow-

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 288,833 $ 284,119 $ 239,615 $ 1,122,875 $ 902,679 Net interest income 287,920 283,086 238,541 1,118,904 898,048 Non-interest income 47,533 49,272 38,094 183,032 214,520 Total revenue 335,453 332,358 276,635 1,301,936 1,112,568 Non-interest expense 173,141 160,185 196,146 646,148 631,555 Pre-provision net revenue 162,312 172,173 80,489 655,788 481,013 Provision for credit losses 18,975 30,908 5,418 125,722 24,218 Income tax expense 37,974 38,891 36,967 139,460 147,002 Net income 105,363 102,374 38,104 390,606 309,793 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 12,688 Net income available to common stockholders $ 102,191 $ 99,202 $ 34,932 $ 377,918 $ 297,105 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 403,872,459 403,833,469 355,821,005 403,754,356 337,792,270 Diluted 405,799,507 404,788,526 358,864,876 405,046,207 340,117,808 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.94 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings 0.25 0.25 0.10 0.93 0.87 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Closing stock price - high 10.09 8.33 12.07 11.46 12.07 Closing stock price - low 6.90 6.60 10.60 6.29 9.00 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2) Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 110,266 $ 101,002 $ 87,478 $ 389,050 $ 314,170 Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.27 0.25 0.25 0.96 0.93 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.27 0.25 0.24 0.96 0.92 FINANCIAL RATIOS: ` Net interest margin 3.05 % 3.00 % 2.95 % 3.02 % 2.94 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.06 3.01 2.96 3.03 2.95 Annualized return on average assets 1.02 0.99 0.43 0.96 0.93 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 9.20 9.04 4.01 8.68 8.71 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 13.45 13.30 5.98 12.82 13.05 Efficiency ratio (3) 51.61 48.20 70.90 49.63 56.77 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2) Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 0.99 % 0.98 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.90 9.20 9.53 8.93 9.19 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 14.48 13.53 14.23 13.19 13.77 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 46.99 46.62 52.43 47.39 53.78 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 41,308,943 $ 41,356,737 $ 35,315,682 $ 40,557,326 $ 33,442,738 Interest earning assets 37,806,500 37,767,710 32,337,660 37,010,933 30,575,530 Loans 32,570,902 32,515,264 27,968,383 31,785,859 26,235,253 Interest bearing liabilities 26,708,223 27,062,790 24,244,902 26,877,800 22,948,872 Deposits 31,755,838 31,390,693 26,833,714 30,690,382 25,292,397 Shareholders' equity 4,582,329 4,530,671 3,804,902 4,500,067 3,555,483





As of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets $ 40,686,076 $ 40,747,492 $ 41,626,497 $ 39,089,443 $ 37,436,020 Total loans 32,217,112 32,415,586 32,314,611 30,428,067 29,699,208 Deposits 31,935,602 31,187,982 31,337,237 28,985,802 29,185,837 Shareholders' equity 4,592,120 4,533,763 4,474,488 4,420,998 4,384,188 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 6,861,708 $ 6,903,345 $ 6,884,689 $ 4,998,731 $ 4,825,997 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 16,724,998 16,815,587 16,571,877 16,390,236 15,996,741 Construction 1,745,825 1,720,775 1,721,352 1,727,046 1,647,018 Total commercial real estate 18,470,823 18,536,362 18,293,229 18,117,282 17,643,759 Residential mortgage 4,183,743 4,284,595 4,405,147 4,478,982 4,377,111 Consumer: Home equity 431,553 457,083 471,115 481,751 487,272 Automobile 1,355,955 1,341,659 1,369,489 1,436,734 1,451,623 Other consumer 913,330 892,542 890,942 914,587 913,446 Total consumer loans 2,700,838 2,691,284 2,731,546 2,833,072 2,852,341 Total loans $ 32,217,112 $ 32,415,586 $ 32,314,611 $ 30,428,067 $ 29,699,208 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 10.85 $ 10.71 $ 10.56 $ 10.43 $ 10.35 Tangible book value per common share (2) 7.25 7.12 6.96 6.82 6.73 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.47 % 7.32 % 7.00 % 7.32 % 7.54 % Tier 1 leverage capital 8.06 7.89 7.70 8.24 8.76 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.94 9.71 9.51 9.24 9.42 Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.66 10.42 10.23 9.95 10.15 Total risk-based capital 12.64 12.37 12.19 11.53 11.72





Three Months Ended Years Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 335,328 $ 319,723 $ 164,770 $ 164,604 $ 156,295 Impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 (4) — — — 37,989 — Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans — — — 61,643 — Beginning balance, adjusted 335,328 319,723 164,770 264,236 156,295 Loans charged-off (5): Commercial and industrial (3,281 ) (13,965 ) (5,378 ) (34,630 ) (13,260 ) Commercial real estate (1 ) (695 ) — (767 ) (158 ) Residential mortgage (250 ) (7 ) — (598 ) (126 ) Total Consumer (1,670 ) (2,458 ) (2,700 ) (9,294 ) (8,671 ) Total loans charged-off (5,202 ) (17,125 ) (8,078 ) (45,289 ) (22,215 ) Charged-off loans recovered (5): Commercial and industrial 160 428 389 1,956 2,397 Commercial real estate 890 60 1,166 1,054 1,237 Construction 372 40 — 452 — Residential mortgage 44 31 53 670 66 Total Consumer 734 1,151 886 3,188 2,606 Total loans recovered 2,200 1,710 2,494 7,320 6,306 Net charge-offs (3,002 ) (15,415 ) (5,584 ) (37,969 ) (15,909 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 19,028 31,020 5,418 125,087 24,218 Ending balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 351,354 $ 335,328 $ 164,604 $ 351,354 $ 164,604 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses $ 340,243 $ 325,032 $ 161,759 $ 340,243 $ 161,759 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments (6) 11,111 10,296 2,845 11,111 2,845 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 351,354 $ 335,328 $ 164,604 $ 351,354 $ 164,604 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 18,213 $ 30,833 $ 5,490 $ 123,922 $ 25,809 Provision for unfunded credit commitments (6) 815 187 (72 ) 1,165 (1,591 ) Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 19,028 $ 31,020 $ 5,418 $ 125,087 $ 24,218 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.19 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 1.09 % 1.03 % 0.55 % 1.09 % 0.55 %





As of ASSET QUALITY: (7) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 6,393 $ 6,587 $ 6,206 $ 9,780 $ 11,700 Commercial real estate 35,030 26,038 13,912 41,664 2,560 Construction 315 142 — 7,119 1,486 Residential mortgage 17,717 22,528 35,263 38,965 17,143 Total Consumer 10,257 8,979 12,962 19,508 13,704 Total 30 to 59 days past due 69,712 64,274 68,343 117,036 46,593 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 2,252 3,954 4,178 7,624 2,227 Commercial real estate 1,326 610 1,543 15,963 4,026 Construction — — — 49 1,343 Residential mortgage 10,351 3,760 4,169 9,307 4,192 Total Consumer 1,823 1,352 3,786 2,309 2,527 Total 60 to 89 days past due 15,752 9,676 13,676 35,252 14,315 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 9,107 6,759 5,220 4,049 3,986 Commercial real estate 993 1,538 — 161 579 Residential mortgage 3,170 891 3,812 1,798 2,042 Total Consumer 271 753 2,082 1,092 711 Total 90 or more days past due 13,541 9,941 11,114 7,100 7,318 Total accruing past due loans $ 99,005 $ 83,891 $ 93,133 $ 159,388 $ 68,226 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 106,693 $ 115,667 $ 130,876 $ 132,622 $ 68,636 Commercial real estate 46,879 41,627 43,678 41,616 9,004 Construction 84 2,497 3,308 2,972 356 Residential mortgage 25,817 23,877 25,776 24,625 12,858 Total Consumer 5,809 7,441 6,947 4,095 2,204 Total non-accrual loans 185,282 191,109 210,585 205,930 93,058 Other real estate owned (OREO) 5,118 7,746 8,283 10,198 9,414 Other repossessed assets 3,342 3,988 3,920 3,842 1,276 Non-accrual debt securities (5) 815 783 1,365 531 680 Total non-performing assets $ 194,557 $ 203,626 $ 224,153 $ 220,501 $ 104,428 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 57,367 $ 58,090 $ 53,936 $ 48,024 $ 73,012 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.31 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.94 % 1.20 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 183.64 % 170.08 % 147.03 % 137.59 % 173.83 %

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.





Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders: Net income, as reported $ 105,363 $ 102,374 $ 38,104 $ 390,606 $ 309,793 Less: Gain on sale leaseback transactions (net of tax)(a) — — — — (56,414 ) Add: Losses on extinguishment of debt (net of tax) 6,958 1,691 22,992 8,649 22,992 Add: Net impairment losses on securities (net of tax) — — — — 2,104 Add: (Gains) losses on securities transactions (net of tax) (468 ) 33 26 (377 ) 108 Add: Severance expense (net of tax)(b) 1,489 — — 1,489 3,477 Add: Tax credit investment impairment (net of tax)(c) — — — — 1,746 Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(d) 96 76 10,861 1,371 11,929 Add: Income tax expense (benefit)(e) — — 18,667 — 31,123 Net income, as adjusted $ 113,438 $ 104,174 $ 90,650 $ 401,738 $ 326,858 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 12,688 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 110,266 $ 101,002 $ 87,478 $ 389,050 $ 314,170 _____________ (a) The gain on sale leaseback transactions is included in gains on the sales of assets within other non-interest income. (b) Severance expenses are included in salary and employee benefits expense. (c) Impairment is included in the amortization of tax credit investments. (d) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, professional and legal fees, and other expense. (e) Income tax expense related to reserves for uncertain tax positions. Adjusted per common share data: Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 110,266 $ 101,002 $ 87,478 $ 389,050 $ 314,170 Average number of shares outstanding 403,872,459 403,833,469 355,821,005 403,754,356 337,792,270 Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.96 $ 0.93 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 405,799,507 404,788,526 358,864,876 405,046,207 340,117,808 Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.96 $ 0.92





Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 113,438 $ 104,174 $ 90,650 $ 401,738 $ 326,858 Average shareholders' equity 4,582,329 4,530,671 3,804,902 4,500,067 3,555,483 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,447,838 1,451,889 1,256,137 1,454,349 1,182,140 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,134,491 $ 3,078,782 $ 2,548,765 $ 3,045,718 $ 2,373,343 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 14.48 % 13.53 % 14.23 % 13.19 % 13.77 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets: Net income, as adjusted $ 113,438 $ 104,174 $ 90,650 $ 401,738 $ 326,858 Average assets $ 41,308,943 $ 41,356,737 $ 35,315,682 $ 40,557,326 $ 33,442,738 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 0.99 % 0.98 % Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 113,438 $ 104,174 $ 90,650 $ 401,738 $ 326,858 Average shareholders' equity $ 4,582,329 $ 4,530,671 $ 3,804,902 $ 4,500,067 $ 3,555,483 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.90 % 9.20 % 9.53 % 8.93 % 9.19 %





Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as reported $ 105,363 $ 102,374 $ 38,104 $ 390,606 $ 309,793 Average shareholders' equity 4,582,329 4,530,671 3,804,902 4,500,067 3,555,483 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,447,838 1,451,889 1,256,137 1,454,349 1,182,140 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,134,491 $ 3,078,782 $ 2,548,765 $ 3,045,718 $ 2,373,343 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.45 % 13.30 % 5.98 % 12.82 % 13.05 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 173,141 $ 160,185 $ 196,146 $ 646,148 $ 631,555 Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) 9,683 2,353 31,995 12,036 31,995 Less: Severance expense (pre-tax) 2,072 — — 2,072 4,838 Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) 133 106 15,110 1,907 16,579 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 3,932 2,759 3,971 13,335 20,392 Non-interest expense, as adjusted 157,321 154,967 145,070 616,798 557,751 Net interest income 287,920 283,086 238,541 1,118,904 898,048 Non-interest income, as reported 47,533 49,272 38,094 183,032 214,520 Add: Net impairment losses on securities (pre-tax) — — — — 2,928 Add: (Gains) losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax) (651 ) 46 36 (524 ) 150 Less: Gain on sale leaseback transaction (pre-tax) — — — — 78,505 Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 46,882 $ 49,318 $ 38,130 $ 182,508 $ 139,093 Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 334,802 $ 332,404 $ 276,671 $ 1,301,412 $ 1,037,141 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 46.99 % 46.62 % 52.43 % 47.39 % 53.78 %





As Of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Tangible book value per common share: Common shares outstanding 403,858,998 403,878,744 403,795,699 403,744,148 403,278,390 Shareholders' equity $ 4,592,120 $ 4,533,763 $ 4,474,488 $ 4,420,998 $ 4,384,188 Less: Preferred Stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,452,891 1,449,282 1,453,330 1,458,095 1,460,397 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,929,538 $ 2,874,790 $ 2,811,467 $ 2,753,212 $ 2,714,100 Tangible book value per common share $ 7.25 $ 7.12 $ 6.96 $ 6.82 $ 6.73 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,929,538 $ 2,874,790 $ 2,811,467 $ 2,753,212 $ 2,714,100 Total assets $ 40,686,076 $ 40,747,492 $ 41,626,497 $ 39,089,443 $ 37,436,020 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,452,891 1,449,282 1,453,330 1,458,095 1,460,397 Tangible assets $ 39,233,185 $ 39,298,210 $ 40,173,167 $ 37,631,348 $ 35,975,623 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.47 % 7.32 % 7.00 % 7.32 % 7.54 %





(3 ) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4 ) The adjustment represents an increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2020. (5 ) Charge-offs and recoveries presented for periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude loans formerly known as Purchased Credit-Impaired (PCI) loans. (6 ) Periods prior to March 31, 2020 represent allowance and provision for letters of credit only. (7 ) Past due loans and non-accrual loans presented in periods prior to March 31, 2020 exclude PCI loans. PCI loans were accounted for on a pool basis and are were not subject to delinquency classification.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data)

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 257,845 $ 256,264 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,071,360 178,423 Investment securities: Equity securities 29,378 41,410 Available for sale debt securities 1,339,473 1,566,801 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,428 at December 31, 2020) 2,171,583 2,336,095 Total investment securities 3,540,434 3,944,306 Loans held for sale, at fair value 301,427 76,113 Loans 32,217,112 29,699,208 Less: Allowance for loan losses (340,243 ) (161,759 ) Net loans 31,876,869 29,537,449 Premises and equipment, net 319,797 334,533 Lease right of use assets 252,053 285,129 Bank owned life insurance 535,209 540,169 Accrued interest receivable 106,230 105,637 Goodwill 1,382,442 1,373,625 Other intangible assets, net 70,449 86,772 Other assets 971,961 717,600 Total Assets $ 40,686,076 $ 37,436,020 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 9,205,266 $ 6,710,408 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 16,015,658 12,757,484 Time 6,714,678 9,717,945 Total deposits 31,935,602 29,185,837 Short-term borrowings 1,147,958 1,093,280 Long-term borrowings 2,295,665 2,122,426 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,065 55,718 Lease liabilities 276,675 309,849 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 381,991 284,722 Total Liabilities 36,093,956 33,051,832 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 403,881,488 shares at December 31, 2020 and 403,322,773 shares at December 31, 2019) 141,746 141,423 Surplus 3,637,468 3,622,208 Retained earnings 611,158 443,559 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,718 ) (32,214 ) Treasury stock, at cost (22,490 common shares at December 31, 2020 and 44,383 common shares at December 31, 2019) (225 ) (479 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 4,592,120 4,384,188 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 40,686,076 $ 37,436,020

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 313,968 $ 315,788 $ 315,313 $ 1,284,707 $ 1,198,908 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 14,024 14,845 19,760 70,249 86,926 Tax-exempt 3,339 3,606 4,041 14,563 17,420 Dividends 2,467 2,684 2,883 11,644 12,023 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 260 420 1,776 2,556 5,723 Total interest income 334,058 337,343 343,773 1,383,719 1,321,000 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 11,706 13,323 34,930 76,169 145,177 Time 14,368 19,028 45,343 106,067 166,693 Interest on short-term borrowings 2,097 2,588 7,500 11,372 47,862 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 17,967 19,318 17,459 71,207 63,220 Total interest expense 46,138 54,257 105,232 264,815 422,952 Net Interest Income 287,920 283,086 238,541 1,118,904 898,048 (Credit) provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities (53 ) (112 ) — 635 — Provision for credit losses for loans 19,028 31,020 5,418 125,087 24,218 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 268,945 252,178 233,123 993,182 873,830 Non-Interest Income Trust and investment services 3,108 3,068 3,350 12,415 12,646 Insurance commissions 1,972 1,816 2,487 7,398 10,409 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,068 3,952 6,002 18,257 23,636 Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 651 (46 ) (36 ) 524 (150 ) Net impairment losses on securities recognized in earnings — — — — (2,928 ) Fees from loan servicing 2,826 2,551 2,534 10,352 9,794 Gains on sales of loans, net 15,998 13,366 5,214 42,251 18,914 (Losses) gains on sales of assets, net (2,607 ) 894 1,336 (1,891 ) 78,333 Bank owned life insurance 2,422 (1,304 ) 1,453 10,083 8,232 Other 18,095 24,975 15,754 83,643 55,634 Total non-interest income 47,533 49,272 38,094 183,032 214,520 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 85,335 83,626 90,872 333,221 327,431 Net occupancy and equipment expense 32,228 31,116 31,402 129,002 118,191 FDIC insurance assessment 4,091 4,847 5,560 18,949 21,710 Amortization of other intangible assets 6,117 6,377 4,905 24,645 18,080 Professional and legal fees 9,702 8,762 5,524 32,348 20,810 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,683 2,353 31,995 12,036 31,995 Amortization of tax credit investments 3,932 2,759 3,971 13,335 20,392 Telecommunication expense 3,490 2,094 2,566 10,737 9,883 Other 18,563 18,251 19,351 71,875 63,063 Total non-interest expense 173,141 160,185 196,146 646,148 631,555 Income Before Income Taxes 143,337 141,265 75,071 530,066 456,795 Income tax expense 37,974 38,891 36,967 139,460 147,002 Net Income 105,363 102,374 38,104 390,606 309,793 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 12,688 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 102,191 $ 99,202 $ 34,932 $ 377,918 $ 297,105 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.94 $ 0.88 Diluted 0.25 0.25 0.10 0.93 0.87 Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 403,872,459 403,833,469 355,821,005 403,754,356 337,792,270 Diluted 405,799,507 404,788,526 358,864,876 405,046,207 340,117,808

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and

Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 32,570,902 $ 313,993 3.86 % $ 32,515,264 $ 315,863 3.89 % $ 27,968,383 $ 315,313 4.51 % Taxable investments (3) 3,204,974 16,491 2.06 % 3,354,373 17,529 2.09 % 3,322,536 22,643 2.73 % Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 506,748 4,227 3.34 % 542,450 4,564 3.37 % 608,651 5,115 3.36 % Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,523,876 260 0.07 % 1,355,623 420 0.12 % 438,090 1,776 1.62 % Total interest earning assets 37,806,500 334,971 3.54 % 37,767,710 338,376 3.58 % 32,337,660 344,847 4.27 % Other assets 3,502,443 3,589,027 2,978,022 Total assets $ 41,308,943 $ 41,356,737 $ 35,315,682 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 15,606,081 $ 11,706 0.30 % $ 14,542,470 $ 13,323 0.37 % $ 11,813,261 $ 34,930 1.18 % Time deposits 7,005,804 14,368 0.82 % 8,027,346 19,028 0.95 % 8,428,153 45,343 2.15 % Short-term borrowings 1,316,706 2,097 0.64 % 1,533,246 2,588 0.68 % 1,625,873 7,500 1.85 % Long-term borrowings (4) 2,779,632 17,967 2.59 % 2,959,728 19,318 2.61 % 2,377,615 17,459 2.94 % Total interest bearing liabilities 26,708,223 46,138 0.69 % 27,062,790 54,257 0.80 % 24,244,902 105,232 1.74 % Non-interest bearing deposits 9,143,953 8,820,877 6,592,300 Other liabilities 874,438 942,399 673,578 Shareholders' equity 4,582,329 4,530,671 3,804,902 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 41,308,943 $ 41,356,737 $ 35,315,682 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 288,833 2.85 % $ 284,119 2.78 % $ 239,615 2.53 % Tax equivalent adjustment (913 ) (1,033 ) (1,074 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 287,920 $ 283,086 $ 238,541 Net interest margin (6) 3.05 % 3.00 % 2.95 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 3.06 % 3.01 % 2.96 %

_____________



(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.

(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.

(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.

(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.

(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.