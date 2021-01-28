SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost, the global leader in Property Telematics for P&C insurance carriers, today announced the addition of an Armed Intruder Service to their existing Protection360 Commercial Property Telematics Service. Roost also announced that their Armed Intruder launch partner, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, is the first carrier to begin deployment of the Armed Intruder Service to their customers.



The Armed Intruder Service works seamlessly with the Roost Protection360 Service that delivers 24/7 real-time emergency alerts and interactive verifications for emergency situations including water leak, freezing pipe conditions, high temperature and power outages. When activated, the new Armed Intruder Service notifies local law enforcement of an armed intruder situation within seconds through a live operator central monitoring partner.

“We are very excited to be working with Roost to deliver another innovative solution for our customers,” said Rich Poirier, Church Mutual’s president and CEO. “It’s very unfortunate people must be prepared for the real possibility of an armed intruder situation. We believe this new solution is an additional tool to assist in protecting the people they serve.”

“We are thrilled to be working with our partner, Church Mutual, to debut the new Armed Intruder Service,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “As a component of an overall comprehensive safety and security plan, the Roost Armed Intruder Service can help to provide a greater peace of mind for each property and reinforces a proactive prevention approach to help deter these situations.”

To learn more or to experience the benefits of our Protection360 Service or the Armed Intruder Service, please contact our Director of US Sales, Jim Kelsey kelsey@roostlabs.com.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting the traditional property Insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions. Roost started in the home with a smart 9V battery that transforms smoke alarms, a smart water leak & freeze detector and a smart garage door sensor. These three affordable smart sensors provide peace-of-mind to homeowners and rich data to insurers.

In the commercial segment, Roost offers their Protection360, a commercial loss prevention service incorporating 24/7 alert monitoring through a hardware kit with proprietary wireless and long-range sensors to detect water, smoke, power, temp and occupancy. Roost delivers these easy to install commercial property solutions as an end to end service with a white-label mobile app and a cloud-based platform.

Roost’s primary GTM approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (Fire and Water perils costing $25B/year in the US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.

About Church Mutual Insurance:

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company “A” (excellent) rating

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019

Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year, by Northcentral Technical College

1Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer) is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

