MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $45.1 million compared to $47.8 million during the same period in 2019. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.83 per share compared to fourth quarter 2019 result of $.87 per share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $148.6 million, compared to $164.5 million during the same period in 2019. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $2.74 compared to $3.19 in 2019.

Total assets equaled $14.1 billion as of year-end and loans totaled $9.2 billion. The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $789 million, or 9.2 percent, during 2020. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans accounted for $667 million of the year’s loan growth. Investments increased $551 million, or 21.2 percent, during the year and now total $3.1 billion. Total deposits equaled $11.4 billion as of year-end and increased by $1.5 billion, or 15.5 percent, during 2020.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are proud of our 2020 results given the significant headwinds of the past year. The global pandemic quickly turned 2020 into a year filled with economic, political, medical and logistical challenges. However, our employees demonstrated courage and a can-do attitude for the benefit of all stakeholders. We guided over 5,200 customers through the Paycheck Protection Program while maintaining branch and back-office operations with as many as 1,000 employees working remotely. We grew loans by 9.2 percent, deposits by 15.5 percent, processed over 2,700 loan modifications and donated an additional $1 million to COVID relief efforts in our communities. Despite providing $58.7 million to the allowance for loan losses and managing through 40 basis points of margin compression we still delivered $149 million of net income to shareholders.” Hardwick also added, “Executive management expects 2021 to be a year of increasing momentum as the vaccine helps reopen our lobbies and allows us to repopulate our offices while growing our customer base.”

At the beginning of 2020, the Corporation chose to defer the adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model. The passing of the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act in December of 2020 prompted the SEC to allow for the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2021 with a Day 1 measurement date of January 1, 2021. As such, the allowance for loan losses was calculated under the incurred loss method in the fourth quarter. The Corporation’s provision expense totaled $4.5 million for the fourth quarter and $58.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs totaled $0.6 million for the quarter and $8.3 million for the year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $130.6 million at year end, which increased $3.9 million in the fourth quarter. Allowance for loan losses is 1.41 percent of total loans and 1.52 percent excluding PPP loans from total loans. The Corporation also has $23 million in remaining fair value marks.

Net-interest income totaled $382.1 million for the year, an increase of $25.5 million, or 7.1 percent, in the face of a net-interest margin decline of 40 basis points to 3.29 percent. Yield on earning assets declined by 94 basis points totaling 3.84 percent and the cost of supporting liabilities decreased by 54 basis points and totaled 0.55 percent. Fair value accretion contributed one basis point less in margin as it accounted for 12 basis points in 2019 and 11 basis points in 2020. Yield on earning assets for the fourth quarter totaled 3.72 percent with cost of supporting liabilities totaling 0.34 percent resulting in a margin of 3.38 percent. PPP loans contributed 16 basis points to margin during the fourth quarter as unamortized SBA fees were recognized upon loan forgiveness.

Non-interest income totaled $109.9 million for the year, a $23.2 million, or 26.8 percent increase from 2019. Customer specific line items accounted for $15.3 million of increase in total non-interest income. Gains on sales of mortgage loans increased $10.4 million over 2019 and hit a record high of $18.3 million for 2020 which offset the headwinds of lower service charges on deposits and the impact of the Durbin Amendment adoption on card payment fees. Fiduciary and wealth management fees also contributed to the increase with growth of $6.2 million over 2019.

Non-interest expense totaled $263.4 million for the year ended 2020, a $16.6 million increase from 2019. The fourth quarter of 2020 includes charges of $4.5 million related to the announcement of the consolidation of 17 banking centers. Additionally, FDIC expense increased $5.1 million year over year due to the use of FDIC credits in 2019. Merger related expenses of $13.7 million were also included in the 2019 totals.

The Corporation’s loan to deposit ratio now totals 81 percent and loan to asset ratio totals 66 percent. Additionally, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.36 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 12.02 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.65 percent. Excluding PPP loans, the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.99 percent.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's fourth quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073. A replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2021. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10150572.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme210128.html during the time of the call. A replay of the web cast will be available until January 28, 2022.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31,
 2020 2019
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$192,896  $177,201 
Interest-bearing deposits392,305  118,263 
Investment securities3,146,787  2,596,063 
Loans held for sale3,966  9,037 
Loans9,243,174  8,459,310 
Less: Allowance for loan losses(130,648) (80,284)
﻿Net loans9,112,526  8,379,026 
Premises and equipment111,062  113,055 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  28,736 
Interest receivable53,948  48,901 
Goodwill and other intangibles572,893  578,880 
Cash surrender value of life insurance292,745  288,206 
Other real estate owned940  7,527 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable12,340  12,165 
Other assets146,066  100,194 
TOTAL ASSETS$14,067,210  $12,457,254 
LIABILITIES   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$2,298,138  $1,736,396 
Interest-bearing9,063,472  8,103,560 
Total Deposits11,361,610  9,839,956 
Borrowings:   
Federal funds purchased  55,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements177,102  187,946 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances389,430  351,072 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings118,380  138,685 
Total Borrowings684,912  732,703 
Interest payable3,287  6,754 
Other liabilities141,756  91,404 
Total Liabilities12,191,565  10,670,817 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized -- 600 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 125 shares125  125 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:   
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 53,922,359 and 55,368,482 shares6,740  6,921 
Additional paid-in capital1,005,366  1,054,997 
Retained earnings788,578  696,520 
Accumulated other comprehensive income74,836  27,874 
Total Stockholders' Equity1,875,645  1,786,437 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$14,067,210  $12,457,254 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMEThree Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans receivable:       
Taxable$90,138  $102,617  $358,264 $382,772
Tax-exempt5,414  4,671  21,483 17,568
Investment securities:       
Taxable5,263  7,993  24,440 27,815
Tax-exempt12,056  8,995  42,341 31,655
Deposits with financial institutions139  1,203  938 4,225
Federal Home Loan Bank stock214  342  1,042 1,370
Total Interest Income113,224  125,821  448,508 465,405
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits7,509  24,074  51,740 91,585
Federal funds purchased2  26  120 251
Securities sold under repurchase agreements77  367  604 1,424
Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,656  1,776  6,973 7,176
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings1,669  1,994  6,944 8,309
Total Interest Expense10,913  28,237  66,381 108,745
NET INTEREST INCOME102,311  97,584  382,127 356,660
Provision for loan losses4,482  500  58,673 2,800
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES97,829  97,084  323,454 353,860
OTHER INCOME       
Service charges on deposit accounts5,508  6,312  20,999 22,951
Fiduciary and wealth management fees6,251  5,384  23,747 17,562
Card payment fees3,502  5,430  19,502 20,243
Net gains and fees on sales of loans5,393  2,633  18,271 7,891
Derivative hedge fees2,281  1,405  6,977 5,357
Other customer fees394  434  1,497 1,664
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance1,283  1,458  5,140 4,537
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities2,398  1,039  11,895 4,415
Other income473  150  1,898 2,068
Total Other Income27,483  24,245  109,926 86,688
OTHER EXPENSES       
Salaries and employee benefits41,809  39,358  155,937 144,037
Net occupancy9,653  5,311  26,756 19,584
Equipment5,555  4,429  19,344 16,218
Marketing1,763  1,492  6,609 6,650
Outside data processing fees3,839  4,428  14,432 16,476
Printing and office supplies307  484  1,304 1,445
Intangible asset amortization1,476  1,590  5,987 5,994
FDIC assessments1,560    5,804 717
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses(1,576) 66  330 2,428
Professional and other outside services2,836  2,899  8,901 15,410
Other expenses5,314  5,144  18,001 17,804
Total Other Expenses72,536  65,201  263,405 246,763
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX52,776  56,128  169,975 193,785
Income tax expense7,641  8,298  21,375 29,325
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$45,135  $47,830  $148,600 $164,460
Per Share Data:       
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.83  $0.87  $2.75 $3.20
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.83  $0.87  $2.74 $3.19
Cash Dividends Paid$0.26  $0.26  $1.04 $1.00
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)54,050  55,520  54,220 51,561


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS       
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
NET CHARGE-OFFS$560  $787  $8,309  $3,068 
        
AVERAGE BALANCES:       
Total Assets$13,968,047  $12,479,039  $13,466,269  $11,091,320 
Total Loans9,240,304  8,358,683  9,051,155  7,690,190 
Total Earning Assets12,663,803  11,194,954  12,123,317  10,015,771 
Total Deposits11,283,040  9,926,794  10,728,106  8,782,634 
Total Stockholders' Equity1,856,896  1,768,848  1,825,135  1,569,615 
        
FINANCIAL RATIOS:       
Return on Average Assets1.29% 1.53% 1.10% 1.48%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity9.72  10.82  8.14  10.48 
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity9.72  10.82  8.14  10.48 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets90.66  89.71  90.03  90.30 
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans1.41  0.95  1.41  0.95 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.02  0.04  0.09  0.04 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets13.29  14.17  13.55  14.15 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets3.72  4.63  3.84  4.78 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets0.34  1.01  0.55  1.09 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets3.38  3.62  3.29  3.69 
Efficiency Ratio55.01  51.07  51.71  52.73 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$24.27  $21.94  $24.27  $21.94 


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Non-Accrual Loans$61,471  $56,739  $50,102  $15,649  $15,949 
Renegotiated Loans3,240  2,677  1,086  665  841 
Non-Performing Loans (NPL)64,711  59,416  51,188  16,314  16,790 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions940  6,984  7,409  8,017  7,527 
Non-Performing Assets (NPA)65,651  66,400  58,597  24,331  24,317 
90+ Days Delinquent746  1,330  4,981  312  69 
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent$66,397  $67,730  $63,578  $24,643  $24,386 
          
Allowance for Loan Losses$130,648  $126,726  $121,119  $99,454  $80,284 
Quarterly Net Charge-offs560  6,937  230  582  787 
NPAs / Actual Assets %0.47% 0.48% 0.42% 0.19% 0.20%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %0.47% 0.49% 0.46% 0.19% 0.20%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %0.71% 0.72% 0.63% 0.28% 0.29%
Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%)1.41% 1.37% 1.30% 1.15% 0.95%
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.02% 0.30% 0.01% 0.03% 0.04%


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents$192,896  $164,632  $229,759  $127,731  $177,201 
Interest-bearing deposits392,305  273,936  380,021  132,944  118,263 
Investment securities3,146,787  2,933,286  2,789,379  2,697,954  2,596,063 
Loans held for sale3,966  3,183  901  5,039  9,037 
Loans9,243,174  9,243,833  9,298,541  8,606,849  8,459,310 
Less: Allowance for loan losses(130,648) (126,726) (121,119) (99,454) (80,284)
Net loans9,112,526  9,117,107  9,177,422  8,507,395  8,379,026 
Premises and equipment111,062  112,959  112,548  114,045  113,055 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  28,736  28,736  28,736  28,736 
Interest receivable53,948  52,992  57,063  47,489  48,901 
Goodwill and other intangibles572,893  574,369  575,855  577,366  578,880 
Cash surrender value of life insurance292,745  291,543  290,715  289,574  288,206 
Other real estate owned940  6,942  7,367  7,972  7,527 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable12,340  21,762  13,126  9,497  12,165 
Other assets146,066  155,903  156,486  147,776  100,194 
TOTAL ASSETS$14,067,210  $13,737,350  $13,819,378  $12,693,518  $12,457,254 
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$2,298,138  $2,187,607  $2,260,351  $1,688,205  $1,736,396 
Interest-bearing9,063,472  8,718,546  8,705,637  8,182,279  8,103,560 
Total Deposits11,361,610  10,906,153  10,965,988  9,870,484  9,839,956 
Borrowings:         
Federal funds purchased  80,000    47,000  55,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements177,102  187,732  181,150  183,317  187,946 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances389,430  399,522  400,817  480,995  351,072 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings118,380  118,320  285,197  128,741  138,685 
Total Borrowings684,912  785,574  867,164  840,053  732,703 
Interest payable3,287  5,038  5,587  7,746  6,754 
Other liabilities141,756  206,929  171,544  197,275  91,404 
Total Liabilities12,191,565  11,903,694  12,010,283  10,915,558  10,670,817 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
Authorized -- 600 shares         
Issued and outstanding125  125  125  125  125 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:         
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares         
Issued and outstanding6,740  6,736  6,724  6,719  6,921 
Additional paid-in capital1,005,366  1,003,777  1,002,962  1,000,942  1,054,997 
Retained earnings788,578  757,550  735,439  716,518  696,520 
Accumulated other comprehensive income74,836  65,468  63,845  53,656  27,874 
Total Stockholders' Equity1,875,645  1,833,656  1,809,095  1,777,960  1,786,437 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$14,067,210  $13,737,350  $13,819,378  $12,693,518  $12,457,254 
          


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans receivable:         
Taxable$90,138  $84,162  $87,312  $96,652  $102,617 
Tax-exempt5,414  5,395  5,359  5,315  4,671 
Investment securities:         
Taxable5,263  5,399  6,147  7,631  7,993 
Tax-exempt12,056  10,931  10,019  9,335  8,995 
Deposits with financial institutions139  90  134  575  1,203 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock214  248  281  299  342 
Total Interest Income113,224  106,225  109,252  119,807  125,821 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits7,509  9,776  12,707  21,748  24,074 
Federal funds purchased2  5  2  111  26 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements77  83  92  352  367 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,656  1,749  1,794  1,774  1,776 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings1,669  1,691  1,639  1,945  1,994 
Total Interest Expense10,913  13,304  16,234  25,930  28,237 
NET INTEREST INCOME102,311  92,921  93,018  93,877  97,584 
Provision for loan losses4,482  12,544  21,895  19,752  500 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES97,829  80,377  71,123  74,125  97,084 
OTHER INCOME         
Service charges on deposit accounts5,508  5,209  4,312  5,970  6,312 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees6,251  5,910  5,601  5,985  5,384 
Card payment fees3,502  3,996  6,097  5,907  5,430 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans5,393  5,841  3,674  3,363  2,633 
Derivative hedge fees2,281  1,715  1,042  1,939  1,405 
Other customer fees394  372  333  398  434 
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance1,283  1,171  1,326  1,360  1,458 
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities2,398  1,817  3,068  4,612  1,039 
Other income473  132  1,028  265  150 
Total Other Income27,483  26,163  26,481  29,799  24,245 
OTHER EXPENSES         
Salaries and employee benefits41,809  39,187  35,698  39,243  39,358 
Net occupancy9,653  5,855  5,447  5,801  5,311 
Equipment5,555  4,956  4,489  4,344  4,429 
Marketing1,763  1,311  2,092  1,443  1,492 
Outside data processing fees3,839  3,776  2,618  4,199  4,428 
Printing and office supplies307  331  279  387  484 
Intangible asset amortization1,476  1,486  1,511  1,514  1,590 
FDIC assessments1,560  1,249  1,472  1,523   
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses(1,576) 717  684  505  66 
Professional and other outside services2,836  2,254  1,553  2,258  2,899 
Other expenses5,314  3,587  4,146  4,954  5,144 
Total Other Expenses72,536  64,709  59,989  66,171  65,201 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX52,776  41,831  37,615  37,753  56,128 
Income tax expense7,641  5,621  4,623  3,490  8,298 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$45,135  $36,210  $32,992  $34,263  $47,830 
          
Per Share Data:         
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.83  $0.67  $0.62  $0.63  $0.87 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.83  $0.67  $0.62  $0.62  $0.87 
Cash Dividends Paid$0.26  $0.26  $0.26  $0.26  $0.26 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)54,050  53,971  53,943  54,918  55,520 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Return on Average Assets1.29% 1.06% 0.97% 1.09% 1.53%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity9.72  7.91  7.35  7.55  10.82 
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity9.72  7.91  7.35  7.55  10.82 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets90.66  90.34  89.25  89.81  89.71 
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans1.41  1.37  1.30  1.15  0.95 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.02  0.30  0.01  0.03  0.04 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets13.29  13.41  13.15  14.45  14.17 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets3.72  3.58  3.72  4.38  4.63 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets0.34  0.43  0.53  0.92  1.01 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets3.38  3.15  3.19  3.46  3.62 
Efficiency Ratio55.01  51.40  47.95  52.17  51.07 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$24.27  $23.48  $23.04  $22.46  $21.94 


LOANS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Commercial and industrial loans$2,776,699  $2,875,331  $2,898,329  $2,199,226  $2,109,879 
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers281,884  301,192  316,815  315,950  334,172 
Real estate loans:         
Construction484,723  622,084  640,560  643,674  787,568 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied2,220,949  2,098,589  2,097,767  2,118,148  1,902,692 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied958,501  931,815  919,254  921,491  909,695 
Residential1,234,741  1,146,406  1,145,187  1,121,556  1,143,217 
Home equity508,259  527,458  532,314  570,398  588,984 
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures129,479  125,411  123,611  129,765  135,989 
Public finance and other commercial loans647,939  615,547  624,704  586,641  547,114 
Loans9,243,174  9,243,833  9,298,541  8,606,849  8,459,310 
Allowance for loan losses(130,648) (126,726) (121,119) (99,454) (80,284)
NET LOANS$9,112,526  $9,117,107  $9,177,422  $8,507,395  $8,379,026 


DEPOSITS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019
Demand deposits$6,821,152  $6,279,554  $6,288,360  $5,293,200  $5,250,568 
Savings deposits3,661,713  3,518,286  3,278,156  2,962,821  2,896,177 
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more346,194  467,610  607,474  694,062  736,843 
Other certificates and time deposits459,168  542,919  669,119  717,723  741,759 
Brokered deposits73,383  97,784  122,879  202,678  214,609 
TOTAL DEPOSITS$11,361,610  $10,906,153  $10,965,988  $9,870,484  $9,839,956 


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits$437,766  $139  0.13% $291,616  $1,203  1.65%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  214  2.98  28,736  342  4.76 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable1,222,916  5,263  1.72  1,339,068  7,993  2.39 
Tax-Exempt (2)1,734,081  15,261  3.52  1,176,851  11,386  3.87 
Total Investment Securities2,956,997  20,524  2.78  2,515,919  19,379  3.08 
Loans held for sale19,103  200  4.19  23,712  267  4.50 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial6,925,491  73,530  4.25  6,111,179  81,374  5.33 
Real Estate Mortgage911,042  9,482  4.16  916,247  11,256  4.91 
Installment698,619  6,925  3.96  747,166  9,720  5.20 
Tax-Exempt (2)686,049  6,854  4.00  560,379  5,913  4.22 
Total Loans9,240,304  96,991  4.20  8,358,683  108,530  5.19 
Total Earning Assets12,663,803  117,868  3.72% 11,194,954  129,454  4.63%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale62,666      31,979     
Allowance for loan losses(130,317)     (80,491)    
Cash and cash equivalents169,358      179,582     
Premises and equipment114,013      113,333     
Other assets1,088,524      1,039,682     
Total Assets$13,968,047      $12,479,039     
Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$4,393,991  $3,888  0.35% $3,513,297  $9,077  1.03%
Money market deposits2,051,985  1,164  0.23  1,529,156  4,054  1.06 
Savings deposits1,613,886  634  0.16  1,406,548  2,149  0.61 
Certificates and other time deposits961,187  1,823  0.76  1,736,058  8,794  2.03 
Total Interest-bearing Deposits9,021,049  7,509  0.33  8,185,059  24,074  1.18 
Borrowings683,068  3,404  1.99  669,756  4,163  2.49 
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities9,704,117  10,913  0.45  8,854,815  28,237  1.28 
Noninterest-bearing deposits2,261,991      1,741,735     
Other liabilities145,043      113,641     
Total Liabilities12,111,151      10,710,191     
Stockholders' Equity1,856,896      1,768,848     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$13,968,047  10,913    $12,479,039  28,237   
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $106,955      $101,217   
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    3.27%     3.35%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    3.72%     4.63%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    0.34%     1.01%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.38%     3.62%
            
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019. These totals equal $4,644 and $3,633 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3)  Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:           
Federal Funds Sold           
Interest-bearing deposits$319,686  $938  0.29% $211,683  $4,225  2.00%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  1,042  3.63  25,645  1,370  5.34 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable1,282,827  24,440  1.91  1,101,247  27,815  2.53 
Tax-Exempt (2)1,440,913  53,596  3.72  987,006  40,070  4.06 
Total Investment Securities2,723,740  78,036  2.87  2,088,253  67,885  3.25 
Loans held for sale18,559  781  4.21  18,402  780  4.24 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial6,755,215  286,773  4.25  5,631,146  306,139  5.44 
Real Estate Mortgage889,083  40,002  4.50  811,188  37,782  4.66 
Installment718,815  30,708  4.27  701,459  38,071  5.43 
Tax-Exempt (2)669,483  27,194  4.06  527,995  22,238  4.21 
Total Loans9,051,155  385,458  4.26  7,690,190  405,010  5.27 
Total Earning Assets12,123,317  465,474  3.84% 10,015,771  478,490  4.78%
Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale59,639      17,676     
Allowance for loan losses(110,963)     (81,000)    
Cash and cash equivalents200,366      142,857     
Premises and equipment113,642      99,343     
Other assets1,080,268      896,673     
Total Assets$13,466,269      $11,091,320     
Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$4,009,566  $20,239  0.50% $3,070,861  $33,921  1.10%
Money market deposits1,769,478  7,810  0.44  1,300,064  14,111  1.09 
Savings deposits1,534,069  3,641  0.24  1,242,468  9,464  0.76 
Certificates and other time deposits1,346,967  20,050  1.49  1,673,292  34,089  2.04 
Total Interest-bearing Deposits8,660,080  51,740  0.60  7,286,685  91,585  1.26 
Borrowings768,238  14,641  1.91  644,729  17,160  2.66 
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities9,428,318  66,381  0.70  7,931,414  108,745  1.37 
Noninterest-bearing deposits2,068,026      1,495,949     
Other liabilities144,790      94,342     
Total Liabilities11,641,134      9,521,705     
Stockholders' Equity1,825,135      1,569,615     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$13,466,269  66,381    $11,091,320  108,745   
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $399,093      $369,745   
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    3.14%     3.41%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    3.84%     4.78%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    0.55%     1.09%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.29%     3.69%
            
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019. These totals equal $16,966 and $13,085 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation