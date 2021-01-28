TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

“We’re very pleased with the recognition of our strong performance in 2020,” said Richard Carter, Board Chair at Bragg Gaming. “We’ve been very focused on continuing to grow our customer base globally, while continuing to evolve our cutting-edge technology platform and marketing-leading content.”

For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF)is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

