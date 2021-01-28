Arlington, VA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireWheel, a leading data privacy management software provider, today announced the release of a free course focused on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and is geared toward employees at any size organization who are responsible for complying with privacy legislation. It is a 30-min online video course that covers the general compliance obligations under CCPA and the upcoming compliance obligations of CPRA. Upon completion of the course and passing a quiz, employees will receive a CCPA Training Certificate from WireWheel. In addition, employees can earn IAPP Continuing Privacy Education (CPE) credit.
“One of WireWheel’s main goals as a company is to democratize data privacy education and access to privacy resources and tools,” said Justin Antonipillai, co-founder and CEO of WireWheel. “Today, privacy is so important, and laws are changing so rapidly, that it is critical for employees to develop the skills necessary to protect private information.”
CCPA and CPRA are laws that impact the entire organization. Any group within the company that collects or uses personal data will need to understand not only the law itself but also how CCPA and CPRA specifically apply to their activities. WireWheel’s free training course is specifically designed for employees who work in the following departments:
For more information about the CCPA course, visit wirewheel.io/resources/free-ccpa-compliance-training/.
About WireWheel
Based in Arlington, Virginia, WireWheel’s intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including collaboration and vendor risk management – and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the new California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Learn more at wirewheel.io.
###
Judy Gordon WireWheel (847) 858-7812 pr@wirewheel.io
WireWheel
Littleton, Colorado
Judy Gordon WireWheel (847) 858-7812 pr@wirewheel.io
WireWheel LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: