The market for silicone sealants is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4% globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand from buildings and construction is driving the market growth. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
Silicone Sealants market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing application in buildings & construction. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Application in Buildings and Construction
A silicone sealant is a liquid form of adhesive. Typically, it acts like a gel. It has a different chemical make-up from other organic polymer-based adhesives. Unlike other adhesives, silicon keeps its elasticity and stability in both high and low temperatures. Furthermore, silicone sealant is resistant to other chemicals, moisture, and weathering. This makes it less likely to fail during building and repairing objects.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for silicon sealants during the forecast period. Due to the high demand application from countries, like China, India, and Japan, the consumption of silicone sealants has increased.
Competitive Landscape
The global silicone sealant market is fragmented, with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Dow, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, and BASF SE.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Buildings & Construction
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Buildings & Construction
5.1.2 Automotive
5.1.3 Electrical & Electronics
5.1.4 Marine
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 France
5.2.3.4 Italy
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Bostik (Arkema Group)
6.4.4 Dow
6.4.5 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.7 KCC Corporation
6.4.8 Litokol
6.4.9 Pecora
6.4.10 Sika AG
6.4.11 Tremco Incorporated
6.4.12 Wacker Chemie AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand for Fast Curing and More Efficient Sealants
7.2 Other Opportunities
