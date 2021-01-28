Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drum Liner Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the drum liner market and it is poised to grow by $38.18 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on drum liner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global chemical warehousing and storage market and growing global paints and coatings market.



The drum liner market analysis includes material segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growth of the adhesive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the drum liner market growth during the next few years.



The report on drum liner market covers the following areas:

Drum liner market sizing

Drum liner market forecast

Drum liner market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drum liner market vendors that include BASCO Inc., Dana Poly Inc., Desco Industries Inc., Dow Inc., Heritage Packaging, Labelmaster, Napco Bag and Film, New Pig Corp., Nittel, and Tank Holding Corp.. Also, the drum liner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



