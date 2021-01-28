Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1,3-Propanediol Market Research Report by Production (Bioprocess and Conventional Process), by Sales (Offline Retailing and Online Retailing), by End-Use Verticals, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 1,3-Propanediol Market is expected to grow from USD 623.28 Million/EUR 546.51 Million in 2020 to USD 1,102.49 Million/EUR 966.68 by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.08%.
This research report categorizes the 1,3-Propanediol to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market including Alfa Aesar, Chongqing Kunlun Chemical Co., Ltd, Connect Chemicals, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer, Royal Dutch Shell, Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd, Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd, Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd., and Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd..
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 1,3-Propanediol Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry so far and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Sales Outlook
3.4. End-Use Verticals Outlook
3.5. Application Outlook
3.6. Production Outlook
3.7. Geography Outlook
3.8. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for environment-friendly bio-based products
5.1.1.2. Growing use in resin application
5.1.1.3. Growing demand for PTT
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Availability of low-cost substitutes
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Huge potential in emerging economies
5.1.3.2. New & increasing applications areas for PDO
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited awareness of 1,3-propanediol in industrial application
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, By Production
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bioprocess
6.3. Conventional Process
7. Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, By Sales
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Offline Retailing
7.3. Online Retailing
8. Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, By End-Use Verticals
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Construction Material
8.3. Industrial Manufacturing
8.4. Personal Care & Cosmetics
8.5. PTT Manufacturing
9. Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cosmetics, Personal Care & Cleaning Products
9.3. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
9.4. Polyurethane
10. Americas 1,3-Propanediol Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. South Korea
11.10. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 1,3-Propanediol Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Alfa Aesar
14.2. Chongqing Kunlun Chemical Co., Ltd
14.3. Connect Chemicals
14.4. Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
14.5. Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
14.6. MakingCosmetics Inc.
14.7. Merck KGaA
14.8. METabolic EXplorer
14.9. Royal Dutch Shell
14.10. Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
14.11. Shandong Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd
14.12. Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd
14.13. Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd.
14.14. TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
14.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
14.16. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
14.17. Toronto Research Chemicals Inc
14.18. Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.
14.19. Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd.
14.20. Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
15. Appendix
15.1. Discussion Guide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdru2m
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
