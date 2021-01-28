New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Information Modeling Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391068/?utm_source=GNW

38 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Our report on building information modeling software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project management and the growth of the global construction market. In addition, increasing requirements for large-scale project management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The building information modeling software market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The building information modeling software market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the reduction in design time as one of the prime reasons driving the building information modeling software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the building information modeling software market covers the following areas:

• Building information modeling software market sizing

• Building information modeling software market forecast

• Building information modeling software market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391068/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001