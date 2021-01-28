Fourth-quarter 2020 net income from continuing operations was $17.8 million or $0.50 per diluted share

Full-year 2020 net income from continuing operations was $150.2 million or $4.24 per diluted share

Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 98.1%

GATX commences program of direct investment in aircraft spare engines

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results. Results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending Dec. 31 are summarized below:

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 Per Diluted Share 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.50 $ 1.18 $ 4.24 $ 4.97 Income from Discontinued Operations — 0.41 0.03 0.84 Total $ 0.50 $ 1.59 $ 4.27 $ 5.81

2020 fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations was $17.8 million or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $42.1 million or $1.18 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations for the full-year 2020 was $150.2 million or $4.24 per diluted share, compared to $180.8 million or $4.97 per diluted share in the prior year period.

The 2020 full-year results include a net negative impact of $12.3 million or $0.35 per diluted share related to the elimination of a previously announced tax rate reduction in the United Kingdom. The 2019 full-year results include a net deferred tax benefit of $2.8 million or $0.08 per diluted share related to an enacted tax rate reduction in Alberta, Canada. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company. As a result, this segment is reported as discontinued operations and prior periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

“Our 2020 results reflect excellent execution in the face of a challenging year,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “Despite difficult market conditions at Rail North America, outstanding efforts by our commercial team enabled us to maintain fleet utilization above 98% throughout the year. Persistent industry-wide railcar overcapacity combined with the economic impacts of COVID-19 put significant pressure on lease rates. However, absolute lease rates for most car types stabilized or modestly improved in the second half of the year. Notably, our maintenance cost performance was better than our original expectations coming into 2020, as the efficiencies gained from aggressively moving work from third-party shops into our owned maintenance facilities more than offset COVID-19 related expenses necessary to ensure workplace safety.

“Despite the pandemic, demand for railcars remained stable in Europe and India. Rail International maintained high fleet utilization, experienced increases in renewal lease rates, and grew and further diversified its railcar fleets. Nevertheless, COVID-19 adversely affected the pace of new railcar investments in both Europe and India. In Portfolio Management, the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates, our joint venture with Rolls-Royce, benefited from a large gain on a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines in the third quarter. Apart from this gain, financial results declined due to the significant reduction in global passenger air travel resulting from the pandemic.

“Our 2020 full-year investment volume was over $1.0 billion, up significantly from 2019. We continue to execute our strategy of capitalizing on difficult market conditions to invest in attractively priced, long-lived, service-intensive transportation assets. Our acquisition of Trifleet, the world's fourth largest tank container leasing business, further expands and diversifies our asset base. Also, in January 2021, we invested approximately $120 million for the acquisition of Rolls-Royce aircraft spare engines that are on long-term leases to strong airline customers. Investments of this nature provide GATX with promising growth opportunities and reflect our confidence in the future of the aircraft spare engine leasing business. RRPF will continue to invest at the joint venture level while also managing these direct investments for GATX.”

Mr. Kenney added, “The difficulty in predicting the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic's easing and an economic recovery creates substantial uncertainty in our earnings estimates. While we see some initial signs of recovery in North America railcar leasing, absent an unforeseen demand catalyst, fleet utilization and lease rates are expected to remain under pressure from an ongoing market oversupply of railcars. However, we expect lower lease revenue to be offset by higher asset disposition gains and cost control, leading to essentially flat segment profit at Rail North America in 2021. Rail International is expected to produce higher profitability in 2021 due to continued strong demand for new and existing railcars in Europe and India. At Portfolio Management, we project significantly lower 2021 segment profit as RRPF expects to realize lower gains from asset sales and continued pressure on its customer base due to the severe reduction in global air travel. Considering all these factors, we currently expect 2021 earnings to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.30 per diluted share.”

Mr. Kenney concluded, “In 2020, GATX executed on our priorities of ensuring the health and safety of our global workforce, maintaining asset utilization, containing costs, and attractively growing our asset base. I am proud of our employees for successfully navigating through a tumultuous year to meet the needs of all of our stakeholders.”

RAIL NORTH AMERICA

Rail North America reported segment profit of $49.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $61.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower segment profit was primarily due to lower gains on asset dispositions in the quarter. Full-year 2020 Rail North America reported segment profit of $227.6 million, compared to $276.2 million in 2019. Lower segment profit in 2020 was primarily the result of lower lease revenue and lower gains on asset dispositions, partially offset by lower maintenance expense.

At Dec. 31, 2020, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was approximately 118,100 cars, including more than 14,300 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.

Fleet utilization was 98.1% at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 98.2% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.3% at 2019 year end. During the fourth quarter, the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI), a weighted-average lease renewal rate for a group of railcars representative of Rail North America’s fleet, was negative 22.6%. This compares to negative 29.4% in the prior quarter and negative 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The average lease renewal term for railcars included in the LPI during the fourth quarter was 34 months, compared to 29 months in the prior quarter and 37 months in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth-quarter renewal success rate was 77.0%, compared to 58.1% in the prior quarter and 84.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For full-year 2020, the renewal lease rate change of the LPI was negative 23.5% and the average renewal term was 31 months, compared to negative 3.9% and 39 months in 2019. The renewal success rate for 2020 was 70.8%, compared to 82.2% in 2019. Total investment volume was $642.0 million in 2020.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL

Rail International’s segment profit was $25.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Higher segment profit was predominately driven by more railcars on lease. Rail International reported full-year segment profit of $83.5 million in 2020, compared to $78.9 million in 2019. Full-year 2020 segment profit was favorable to 2019 primarily driven by more railcars on lease, partly offset by foreign exchange impacts.

At Dec. 31, 2020, GRE’s fleet consisted of approximately 26,350 cars and utilization was 98.1%, compared to 98.2% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.3% at 2019 year end.

Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Portfolio Management reported segment loss of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to segment profit of $27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower segment profit was primarily driven by the performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance (RRPF) affiliates. Full-year 2020 segment profit was $77.4 million, compared to $62.4 million in 2019. The increase in year-to-date segment profit was primarily due to higher marine operating revenue, while a large gain at RRPF from a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines in the third quarter also supported higher 2020 segment profit.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company (ASC). The ASC business segment is accounted for as discontinued operations. The final gain on the sale of ASC, net of taxes, was $3.3 million. Results for discontinued operations are summarized below:

(Income per diluted share) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 Discontinued Operations 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operations, net of taxes $ — $ 0.41 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.84 Gain on sale of ASC, net of taxes — — 0.09 — Total Discontinued Operations $ — $ 0.41 $ 0.03 $ 0.84

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:

the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including adverse impacts on our business, personnel, operations, commercial activity, supply chain, the demand for our transportation assets, the value of our assets and our liquidity

exposure to damages, fines, criminal and civil penalties, and reputational harm arising from a negative outcome in litigation, including claims arising from an accident involving our transportation assets

inability to maintain our transportation assets on lease at satisfactory rates due to oversupply of assets in the market or other changes in supply and demand

a significant decline in customer demand for our transportation assets or services, including as a result of:

• weak macroeconomic conditions

• weak market conditions in our customers' businesses

• adverse changes in the price of, or demand for, commodities

• changes in railroad operations, efficiency, pricing and service offerings, including those related to “precision scheduled railroading”

• changes in supply chains

• availability of pipelines, trucks, and other alternative modes of transportation

• changes in conditions affecting the aviation industry, including reduced demand for air travel, geographic exposure and customer concentrations

• other operational or commercial needs or decisions of our customers

• customers' desire to buy, rather than lease, our transportation assets higher costs associated with increased assignments of our transportation assets following non-renewal of leases, customer defaults, and compliance maintenance programs or other maintenance initiatives events having an adverse impact on assets, customers, or regions where we have a concentrated investment exposure

financial and operational risks associated with long-term purchase commitments for transportation assets

reduced opportunities to generate asset remarketing income

inability to successfully consummate and manage ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities

reliance on Rolls-Royce in connection with our aircraft spare engine leasing businesses, and the risks that certain factors that adversely affect Rolls-Royce could have an adverse effect on those businesses

fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing a substantial portion of our employees

asset impairment charges we may be required to recognize

deterioration of conditions in the capital markets, reductions in our credit ratings, or increases in our financing costs

changes in banks' inter-lending rate reporting practices and the phasing out of LIBOR

competitive factors in our primary markets, including competitors with significantly lower costs of capital

risks related to our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets, including laws, regulations, tariffs, taxes, treaties or trade barriers affecting our activities in the countries where we do business

changes in, or failure to comply with, laws, rules and regulations

inability to obtain cost-effective insurance

environmental liabilities and remediation costs

potential obsolescence of our assets

inadequate allowances to cover credit losses in our portfolio

operational, functional and regulatory risks associated with severe weather events, climate change and natural disasters

inability to maintain and secure our information technology infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and related disruption of our business

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Lease revenue 274.2 $ 271.7 $ 1,087.5 $ 1,088.5 Marine operating revenue 4.0 3.8 15.6 8.2 Other revenue 26.7 25.0 106.1 105.4 Total Revenues 304.9 300.5 1,209.2 1,202.1 Expenses Maintenance expense 70.7 79.1 315.5 314.4 Marine operating expense 8.8 6.9 19.7 18.9 Depreciation expense 85.1 81.1 330.5 321.3 Operating lease expense 11.2 13.3 49.3 54.4 Other operating expense 9.3 7.8 35.3 31.3 Selling, general and administrative expense 46.2 50.8 172.0 180.4 Total Expenses 231.3 239.0 922.3 920.7 Other Income (Expense) Net (loss) gain on asset dispositions (0.6 ) 4.7 41.7 51.6 Interest expense, net (48.8 ) (45.2 ) (190.3 ) (180.5 ) Other expense (0.8 ) (2.0 ) (13.0 ) (7.3 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings 23.4 19.0 125.3 145.2 Income taxes (7.7 ) (9.8 ) (37.3 ) (40.9 ) Share of affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes 2.1 32.9 62.2 76.5 Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 17.8 $ 42.1 $ 150.2 $ 180.8 Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ — $ 14.5 $ (2.2 ) $ 30.4 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — — 3.3 — Total Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes $ — $ 14.5 $ 1.1 $ 30.4 Net Income $ 17.8 $ 56.6 $ 151.3 $ 211.2 Share Data Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.51 $ 1.21 $ 4.30 $ 5.07 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations — 0.41 0.03 0.85 Basic earnings per share from consolidated operations $ 0.51 $ 1.62 $ 4.33 $ 5.92 Average number of common shares 35.0 34.9 35.0 35.7 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.50 $ 1.18 $ 4.24 $ 4.97 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations — 0.41 0.03 0.84 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations $ 0.50 $ 1.59 $ 4.27 $ 5.81 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 35.6 35.6 35.4 36.4 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 1.92 $ 1.84

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

December 31 December 31 2020 2019 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 292.2 $ 151.0 Restricted Cash 0.4 — Receivables Rent and other receivables 74.7 65.9 Finance leases (as lessor) 74.0 90.3 Less: allowance for losses (6.5 ) (6.2 ) 142.2 150.0 Operating Assets and Facilities 10,484.0 9,523.5 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,313.3 ) (3,066.2 ) 7,170.7 6,457.3 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 335.9 411.7 Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation 37.5 8.9 373.4 420.6 Investments in Affiliated Companies 584.7 512.6 Goodwill 143.7 81.5 Other Assets 230.3 221.0 Assets of Discontinued Operations — 291.1 Total Assets $ 8,937.6 $ 8,285.1 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 147.3 $ 119.4 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 23.6 15.8 Recourse 5,329.0 4,780.4 5,352.6 4,796.2 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 348.6 429.4 Finance leases 33.3 7.9 381.9 437.3 Deferred Income Taxes 962.8 888.5 Other Liabilities 135.6 139.1 Liabilities of Discontinued Operations — 69.5 Total Liabilities 6,980.2 6,450.0 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,957.4 1,835.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 8,937.6 $ 8,285.1

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(In millions)

Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 207.5 $ 66.5 $ 0.2 $ — $ 274.2 Marine operating revenue — — 4.0 — 4.0 Other revenue 23.3 3.2 0.2 — 26.7 Total Revenues 230.8 69.7 4.4 — 304.9 Expenses Maintenance expense 58.2 12.5 — — 70.7 Marine operating expense — — 8.8 — 8.8 Depreciation expense 65.6 18.2 1.3 — 85.1 Operating lease expense 11.2 — — — 11.2 Other operating expense 6.5 2.6 0.2 — 9.3 Total Expenses 141.5 33.3 10.3 — 185.1 Other Income (Expense) Net (loss) gain on asset dispositions (1.6 ) 0.4 0.6 — (0.6 ) Interest (expense) income, net (36.4 ) (11.9 ) (3.1 ) 2.6 (48.8 ) Other (expense) income (1.7 ) 0.7 — 0.2 (0.8 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) income (0.1 ) — 2.7 — 2.6 Segment profit (loss) $ 49.5 $ 25.6 $ (5.7 ) $ 2.8 $ 72.2 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 46.2 Income taxes (includes $0.5 related to affiliates' earnings) 8.2 Net income from continuing operations $ 17.8 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinuing operations, net of taxes $ — Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ — Net income $ 17.8 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 167.4 $ 51.5 $ 0.2 $ 203.5 $ 422.6 Net (Loss) Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net (loss) gains on disposition of owned assets $ (0.3 ) $ 0.3 $ — $ — $ — Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.6 — 0.7 Non-remarketing net gains (1) (1.1 ) 0.1 — — (1.0 ) Asset impairments (0.3 ) — — — (0.3 ) $ (1.6 ) $ 0.4 $ 0.6 $ — $ (0.6 )

___________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(In millions)

Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 214.0 $ 57.5 $ 0.2 $ — $ 271.7 Marine operating revenue — — 3.8 — 3.8 Other revenue 22.5 2.3 0.2 — 25.0 Total Revenues 236.5 59.8 4.2 — 300.5 Expenses Maintenance expense 68.1 11.0 — — 79.1 Marine operating expense — — 6.9 — 6.9 Depreciation expense 64.3 15.1 1.7 — 81.1 Operating lease expense 13.3 — — — 13.3 Other operating expense 4.9 2.6 0.3 — 7.8 Total Expenses 150.6 28.7 8.9 — 188.2 Other Income (Expense) Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions 10.0 0.5 (5.8 ) — 4.7 Interest (expense) income, net (33.1 ) (10.4 ) (2.9 ) 1.2 (45.2 ) Other (expense) income (1.7 ) 1.7 — (2.0 ) (2.0 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 40.9 — 40.9 Segment profit (loss) $ 61.1 $ 22.9 $ 27.5 $ (0.8 ) $ 110.7 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 50.8 Income taxes (includes $8.0 related to affiliates' earnings) 17.8 Net income from continuing operations $ 42.1 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 14.5 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 14.5 Net income $ 56.6 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 159.8 $ 57.1 $ — $ 2.1 $ 219.0 Net Gain (Loss) on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 17.6 $ 0.1 $ — $ — $ 17.7 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.4 — 0.5 Non-remarketing net (losses) gains (1) (7.3 ) 0.4 — — (6.9 ) Asset impairments (0.4 ) — (6.2 ) — (6.6 ) $ 10.0 $ 0.5 $ (5.8 ) $ — $ 4.7

__________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

(In millions)

Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 838.3 $ 248.4 $ 0.8 $ — $ 1,087.5 Marine operating revenue — — 15.6 — 15.6 Other revenue 95.8 9.7 0.6 — 106.1 Total Revenues 934.1 258.1 17.0 — 1,209.2 Expenses Maintenance expense 264.7 50.8 — — 315.5 Marine operating expense — — 19.7 — 19.7 Depreciation expense 258.6 66.6 5.3 — 330.5 Operating lease expense 49.3 — — — 49.3 Other operating expense 27.3 7.5 0.5 — 35.3 Total Expenses 599.9 124.9 25.5 — 750.3 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 38.3 1.2 2.2 — 41.7 Interest (expense) income, net (139.9 ) (45.9 ) (12.2 ) 7.7 (190.3 ) Other expense (4.9 ) (5.0 ) — (3.1 ) (13.0 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) income (0.1 ) — 95.9 — 95.8 Segment profit $ 227.6 $ 83.5 $ 77.4 $ 4.6 $ 393.1 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 172.0 Income taxes (includes $33.6 related to affiliates' earnings) 70.9 Net income from continuing operations $ 150.2 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (2.2 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes 3.3 Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 1.1 Net income $ 151.3 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 642.0 $ 216.0 $ 0.5 $ 205.5 $ 1,064.0 Net Gain (Loss) on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 38.8 $ 0.5 $ 0.1 $ — $ 39.4 Residual sharing income 0.4 — 2.1 — 2.5 Non-remarketing net losses (gains) (1) (0.6 ) 0.7 — — 0.1 Asset impairments (0.3 ) — — — (0.3 ) $ 38.3 $ 1.2 $ 2.2 $ — $ 41.7

__________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

(In millions)

Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 868.3 $ 219.2 $ 1.0 $ — $ 1,088.5 Marine operating revenue — — 8.2 — 8.2 Other revenue 96.2 8.5 0.7 — 105.4 Total Revenues 964.5 227.7 9.9 — 1,202.1 Expenses Maintenance expense 267.9 46.5 — — 314.4 Marine operating expense — — 18.9 — 18.9 Depreciation expense 256.9 57.8 6.6 — 321.3 Operating lease expense 54.4 — — — 54.4 Other operating expense 23.9 6.8 0.6 — 31.3 Total Expenses 603.1 111.1 26.1 — 740.3 Other Income (Expense) Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions 54.6 1.7 (4.7 ) — 51.6 Interest (expense) income, net (134.5 ) (40.6 ) (11.2 ) 5.8 (180.5 ) Other (expense) income (5.3 ) 1.2 — (3.2 ) (7.3 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 94.5 — 94.5 Segment profit $ 276.2 $ 78.9 $ 62.4 $ 2.6 $ 420.1 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 180.4 Income taxes (includes $18.0 related to affiliates' earnings) 58.9 Net income from continuing operations $ 180.8 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 30.4 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 30.4 Net income $ 211.2 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 502.2 $ 215.7 $ — $ 4.9 $ 722.8 Net Gain (Loss) on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 58.5 $ 0.1 $ — $ — $ 58.6 Residual sharing income 0.4 — 1.5 — 1.9 Non-remarketing net (losses) gains (1) (3.9 ) 1.6 — — (2.3 ) Asset impairments (0.4 ) — (6.2 ) — (6.6 ) $ 54.6 $ 1.7 $ (4.7 ) $ — $ 51.6

__________

(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income*

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 17.8 $ 56.6 $ 151.3 $ 211.2 Less: Net income from discontinued operations (GAAP) — 14.5 1.1 30.4 Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 17.8 $ 42.1 $ 150.2 $ 180.8 Other income tax adjustments attributable to income from continuing operations: Income tax rate change enacted in Alberta, Canada — — — (2.8 ) Adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes: Income tax rate change enacted in the United Kingdom — — 12.3 — Net income from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 17.8 $ 42.1 $ 162.5 $ 178.0 Net income from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ — $ 6.4 $ 1.1 $ 22.3 Net income from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 17.8 $ 48.5 $ 163.6 $ 200.3

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share*

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) 0.50 $ 1.18 $ 4.24 $ 4.97 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (GAAP) $ — 0.41 0.03 0.84 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 1.59 $ 4.27 $ 5.81 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 1.18 $ 4.59 $ 4.89 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ — $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 1.36 $ 4.62 $ 5.51

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Return on Equity*

Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2020 2019 Return on Equity (GAAP) 8.0 % 11.7 % Return on Equity, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) (1) 10.5 % 13.5 %

_________

(1) Shareholders' equity used in this calculation excludes the impact of the Tax Act.

(*) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income, diluted earnings per share, and return on equity because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management’s ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except leverage)

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment Rail North America $ 5,887.5 $ 5,801.5 $ 5,700.2 $ 5,634.6 $ 5,632.4 Rail International 1,805.2 1,615.0 1,534.2 1,447.7 1,462.8 Portfolio Management 700.5 707.6 675.1 656.5 637.0 Other 251.8 106.4 110.3 107.6 110.8 Discontinued Operations — — — 300.8 291.1 Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,645.0 $ 8,230.5 $ 8,019.8 $ 8,147.2 $ 8,134.1 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash Unrestricted cash $ (292.2 ) $ (459.8 ) $ (492.9 ) $ (570.7 ) $ (151.0 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 23.6 13.5 5.9 275.5 15.8 Recourse debt 5,329.0 5,183.0 5,047.5 5,043.7 4,780.4 Operating lease obligations 348.6 368.0 372.3 399.3 432.3 Finance lease obligations 33.3 — 31.8 — 7.9 Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash 5,442.3 5,104.7 4,964.6 5,147.8 5,085.4 Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,957.4 $ 1,930.0 $ 1,875.3 $ 1,831.0 $ 1,835.1 Recourse Leverage (1) 2.8 2.6 2.6 2.8 2.8

_________

(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash Total Assets $ 8,937.6 $ 8,690.3 $ 8,512.7 $ 8,717.9 $ 8,285.1 Less: cash (292.6 ) (459.8 ) (492.9 ) (570.7 ) (151.0 ) Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,645.0 $ 8,230.5 $ 8,019.8 $ 8,147.2 $ 8,134.1

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Continued)

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change (22.6 )% (29.4 )% (28.0 )% (11.6 )% (9.1 )% Average renewal term (months) 34 29 31 31 37 Fleet Rollforward (2) Beginning balance 103,363 102,891 102,558 102,845 103,255 Cars added 1,015 1,578 1,220 883 965 Cars scrapped (571 ) (623 ) (570 ) (389 ) (620 ) Cars sold (62 ) (483 ) (317 ) (781 ) (755 ) Ending balance 103,745 103,363 102,891 102,558 102,845 Utilization 98.1 % 98.2 % 98.7 % 99.0 % 99.3 % Average active railcars 101,723 101,552 101,600 101,668 102,309 Boxcar Fleet Ending balance 14,315 14,753 14,936 15,026 15,264 Utilization 95.8 % 94.5 % 94.6 % 94.6 % 95.0 % Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 25,956 25,705 25,352 24,561 24,211 Cars added 446 331 423 871 416 Cars scrapped/sold (59 ) (80 ) (70 ) (80 ) (66 ) Ending balance 26,343 25,956 25,705 25,352 24,561 Utilization 98.1 % 98.2 % 98.4 % 98.5 % 99.3 % Average active railcars 25,669 25,369 25,100 24,622 24,216 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3) 74.5 % 72.3 % 68.7 % 73.5 % 77.1 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4) (12.9 )% (15.3 )% (15.9 )% (6.3 )% (4.9 )% Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4) (3.4 )% (5.1 )% (5.0 )% 3.1 % (0.6 )% Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4) (14.0 )% (12.5 )% (11.1 )% 3.6 % 12.2 % Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5) 34,598 37,417 39,612 46,330 51,295 American Steamship Company Statistics Total Net Tons Carried (millions) (6) — — 2.7 1.0 7.5

_________

(1) GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.

(2) Excludes boxcar fleet.

(3) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.

(4) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).

(5) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).

(6) Total net tons carried for the second quarter of 2020 reflects volume through May 14, 2020, the date of the sale.