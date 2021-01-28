New passionfruit-flavored cannabis edibles made with four all-natural aphrodisiac ingredients

Available for Valentine’s Day in MA, NV, and RI; widely available in other markets by March 2021

Marks 10th flavor and formulation for award-winning Betty’s Eddies brand



NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over, flowers and chocolate. Leading multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”) is heating up the cannabis edibles market in time for Valentine’s Day with the release of its Betty’s Eddies™ Smashin’ Passion chews. Scientifically formulated to stimulate mind and body, Smashin’ Passion chews will be available starting in February at the Company’s spacious Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleboro, MA, and later at select dispensaries in Massachusetts, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico.

The tenth addition to the award-winning Betty’s Eddies line of all-natural fruit chews, Smashin’ Passion chews are made with pure freeze-dried passionfruit and a proprietary blend of four all-natural aphrodisiacs: damiana, horny goat weed, maca root, and muira puama.

“We are incredibly excited to spice up dispensary shelves – and nightstand drawers – with Betty’s tenth flavor and formulation,” explained Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and SVP of Sales at MariMed. “Smashin’ Passion truly is a labor of love for the thousands of patients and consumers who’ve made Betty’s Eddies one of the top-selling edibles in the US.”

Betty's Eddies was named 2020 Edible of the Year by the Explore Maryland Cannabis Awards and is the 2019 LeafLink Winner for Best Selling Medical Product. Sought after for their tempting flavors, mouth-watering texture, and reliable effects, all Betty’s Eddies fruit chews are gluten-free, vegan, and made with organically grown fruits and vegetables. For information, sales, and availability of Smashin’ Passion and all other flavors, please visit Betty’s Eddies at http://www.bettyseddies.com/.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion™. These precision-dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jon Levine, CFO

MariMed Inc.

Tel (781) 559-8713

Media Contact

Beth Waterfall

MariMed Inc.

bwaterfall@marimedinc.com

T: 781-619-8539



Investors

KCSA Strategic Communications

Scott Eckstein / Elizabeth Barker

MRMD@kcsa.com