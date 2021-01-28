NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Flagship Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) defines a set of technology components for integrating, combining, modeling, managing, storing, and accessing data sets and analytic workflows. These sets and workflows then serve as sources for numerous analytic/business intelligence (BI) use case consumers.



The 5th edition ADI Market Study provides a detailed picture of perceptions, intentions, and realities associated with ADI platform choices. The report examines market preferences for ADI platforms including deployment and licensing priorities, data types, data modeling / management of data associated with ADI, and data preparation and loading priorities. It also covers leading choices in ADI development and deployment, as well as ADI interfaces and analytical features.

ADI use cases are diverse and often access different data sets for analysis and use different workflows and mechanisms for transporting data from the sources and storage, through the analysis process, and delivered to the analytic consumer. This results in a diversity of buying requirements and priorities, with ADI platform buying requirements representing criteria for more than one use case.

According to the 2021 report, 78 percent of respondents indicate “business user reporting and dashboards” as the highest use case driving ADI requirements and priorities, followed by “business user discovery and exploration”.

“We believe that as organizations become more mature in their experience with BI, they expand to more advanced functionality and workflows found in data science and embedded analytics use cases,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “As interest in these applications continues to gain traction, we expect this to fuel interest in and use of robust analytical data infrastructure systems.”

The majority of business function respondents prefer an ADI platform accessed and licensed via a cloud deployment. While the majority of respondents from business functions prefer an ADI platform accessed and licensed via a cloud deployment, those from Marketing and Sales prefer a hybrid model and the BI Competency Center respondents rate cloud and on-premises deployment equally.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587