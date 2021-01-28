MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: ATW), a technology company recognized for its CRTC Canadian operator license (payment solutions and telephone billing) and intellectual property such as Option.vote (a multi-method survey and polling voting platform) and Semeon Analytics Inc., its latest acquisition (an AI platform for high-precision text analytics in high-end industries), provides an update on recent events and operations from the first quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.



• 1st quarter – 2020

Conversion by Groupe Gestion G5 Inc., a company owned by Mr. André Imbeau, of its $2,000,000 convertible loan in consideration of 20,000,000 common shares of the Company issued at a price of $0.10 per share, representing an annual interest savings of $200,000, as announced in a press release dated February 12, 2020.

Change in the composition of the board of directors with the appointment of two new directors, Mr. Louis Lessard and Mr. Carlos Bedran, as announced in a press release dated February 12, 2020.

The Company announced, in a press release dated March 12, 2020, its intention to open a private placement for 12M to 30M units at a price of $0.05 per unit for a potential gross proceed ranging from $0.6M to $1.5M.

• 2nd quarter – 2020



Internal reorganization of the Company following the adoption of measures by the government to fight COVID-19 which, among other things, led to the introduction of remote working for employees. This was implemented by establishing clear objectives and procedures while promoting the use of video conferencing systems, both for clients and for the management of the Company's employees, the latter which were able to meet client expectations in the context of the pandemic.

The Company has completed Option.vote's new interface in order to meet growing customer demand and increase transaction volumes in synergy with its online payment solutions.

• 3rd quarter – 2020

Signature of a letter of intent to acquire Semeon Analytics Inc., an artificial intelligence company, as announced in a press release dated October 1, 2020.

Signature of a letter of intent for a $1.5M private placement with private investors, as announced in a press release dated October 1, 2020.

• 4th quarter – 2020

Signature of new contracts with Option.vote's new platform in synergy with the Company’s Canadian operator license.

Closing of the above-mentioned private placement and the acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc., as announced in a press release dated November 9, 2020.

• 1st quarter – 2021

Implementation of a marketing plan for the Semeon Analytics and Option.vote platforms in order to increase the number of potential customers and the conversion rate generated by the presence of Semeon and Option.vote on the web.

Emphasis on business development and partnerships in order to enter into new contracts in synergy with Semeon Analytics and Option.vote.

Appointment of Mr. Raymond Cyr as General Manager of Semeon Analytics, as announced in a press release dated January 19, 2021.

Addition of Mr. Christian Trudeau to the Company's board of directors, as announced in a press release dated January 19, 2021.

Opportunities

"We have achieved several important milestones in these times of pandemic and this demonstrates a strong management team supported by a dedicated board of directors for the future of ATW Tech Inc.," explains President and CEO, Michel Guay. We have been working very hard over the last few months to position the Company for rapid expansion in a profitable manner while still contemplating various acquisition targets within our reach in strategic sectors. We are confident that the implementation of our strategic plan will maximize shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "project" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances.

ATW TECH'S PROFILE

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a financial technology company ("fintech"), owner of several recognized technology platforms such as VoxTel, Option.vote, Bloomed and Semeon. VoxTel specializes in telephone billing and alternative payment solutions for fixed and mobile lines. Option.vote offers a customized multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations and anyone looking for a secure way to reduce their voting costs and improve their participation rate. Bloomed is a cloud computing platform for managing smart data on consumers and their behaviors for both business and consumer-oriented campaigns. Semeon is a highly accurate and flexible text analysis platform for customer reviews, Semeon uses a unique combination of machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to discover significant trends in customer reviews across all channels.

