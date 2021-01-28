MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: ATW), a technology company recognized for its CRTC Canadian operator license (payment solutions and telephone billing) and intellectual property such as Option.vote (a multi-method survey and polling voting platform) and Semeon Analytics Inc., its latest acquisition (an AI platform for high-precision text analytics in high-end industries), provides an update on recent events and operations from the first quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.
"We have achieved several important milestones in these times of pandemic and this demonstrates a strong management team supported by a dedicated board of directors for the future of ATW Tech Inc.," explains President and CEO, Michel Guay. We have been working very hard over the last few months to position the Company for rapid expansion in a profitable manner while still contemplating various acquisition targets within our reach in strategic sectors. We are confident that the implementation of our strategic plan will maximize shareholder value.
ATW TECH'S PROFILE
ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a financial technology company ("fintech"), owner of several recognized technology platforms such as VoxTel, Option.vote, Bloomed and Semeon. VoxTel specializes in telephone billing and alternative payment solutions for fixed and mobile lines. Option.vote offers a customized multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations and anyone looking for a secure way to reduce their voting costs and improve their participation rate. Bloomed is a cloud computing platform for managing smart data on consumers and their behaviors for both business and consumer-oriented campaigns. Semeon is a highly accurate and flexible text analysis platform for customer reviews, Semeon uses a unique combination of machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to discover significant trends in customer reviews across all channels.
