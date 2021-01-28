Free-of-charge Smart Link Plus box enables operators to make data-driven decisions and maximize operational efficiency

Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft customers can book Smart Link Plus box installation from mid-2021 across Bombardier Service Centre network

Subscribers benefit from exclusive, user-friendly data visualization tool, accessible from any personal electronic device

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the latest advancements in its comprehensive Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program. Effective immediately, operators of Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft can reserve their exclusive appointment at a Bombardier Service Centre for the installation of the free-of-charge* Smart Link Plus box as early as mid-2021. Installations for additional Challenger and Global aircraft to follow.



With Smart Link Plus, Bombardier customers will have the unique ability to make real-time data-driven decisions in-flight to effectively dispatch, troubleshoot and track their aircraft service needs. The Smart Link Plus box is an advanced Health Monitoring Unit developed exclusively for Bombardier aircraft in collaboration with GE Aviation. It generates crucial aircraft data that enables flight and maintenance crews to quickly and efficiently prioritize and proactively troubleshoot essential fault notifications on aircraft with in-flight alerts, increasing an aircraft’s operational efficiency.

“Bombardier business aircraft customers deserve the most effective and comprehensive technology available to maximize the value of their precious aviation assets – and Smart Link Plus delivers on this promise,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier Aviation. “As this innovative program continues to evolve, more Bombardier aircraft customers will benefit from the attributes it provides, helping them make concrete maintenance decisions by leveraging fleet-wide big data.”

The Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program, including the Smart Link Plus box, was first introduced on the Bombardier flagship Global 7500 aircraft and customers continue to benefit from its advanced data-driven capabilities. More than 95% of current Global 7500 aircraft customers have enrolled in Smart Link Plus services, and Bombardier has full confidence the program will successfully transition to other aircraft in its Challenger and Global fleets.

Ground crews can use the program’s remote parameter display to independently monitor an aircraft while in-flight to assist in finding the root cause of a fault notification. This information request can be done without having to distract the flight crew. While in-flight, the Smart Link Plus service automatically sends takeoff, landing and in-flight fault notifications together with contextual data. Full flight data is automatically transmitted and accessible once the aircraft has landed. Access to full aircraft systems data provides additional information required to troubleshoot more complex faults.

Aircraft data is also displayed in an easy-to-use, intuitive, user-friendly Bombardier application and is available anytime, anywhere on any personal electronic device. Additionally, Bombardier’s 24/7 Customer Response Centre (CRC) and dedicated team of experts and specialists can support troubleshooting efforts using Bombardier’s data visualization tool and organize additional support as required.

Achieving the full benefits of the Smart Link Plus program can be done in three easy steps: customers must first ensure the Smart Link Plus box is installed; then the customer must sign into the online tool to enable data consultation from their own device. Finally, the full benefit of the connected aircraft program requires that aircraft be equipped with a SATCOM or ATG cabin internet system to enable in-flight functionalities. Customers are required to subscribe to an annual connected aircraft service package. New and existing Smart Parts and Smart Pubs customers can get a discount of up to 15% on the annual subscription.

With recent announcements highlighting Service Centre growth and expansion in Melbourne and Berlin, the introduction of several, exciting new products and services and the latest developments in the Smart Link Plus program, Bombardier continues to build on its commitment to provide customers with the best service experience in the industry today.

*Smart Link Plus is under development and subject to change. Certain conditions apply for Smart Link Plus program enrollment and to obtain the free Smart Link Plus box. Installation costs apply . For aircraft eligibility or other considerations, customers can contact Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Challenger, Challenger 300, Challenger 350, Smart Link Plus, and Smart Parts are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

