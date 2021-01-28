BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Trust (BMT), wholly owned by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), announced today that Jerry Cary was named Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer. Since joining BMT in 2019, Jerry has focused on driving the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy and enhancing activities done in support of it.



Mr. Cary reports directly to Linda Sanchez, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. His new role expands his duties, researching, recommending, and executing specific DE&I initiatives; designing and implementing training and educational opportunities for all managers; partnering with recruitment to ensure ongoing broad representation; and developing relationships and strategies to continually engage the workforce.

“Our determination to ensure a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture across BMT is a major factor in creating this new Chief Diversity Officer position,” said Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer of BMBC. “While we have been taking steps to boost BMT’s culture in terms of diversity and inclusion over the past several years, having this formalized role and a leader at the C-Level dedicated to DE&I efforts will elevate BMT’s continued efforts to reflect our community and nation as a whole.”

“Jerry’s experience in the Human Resources field and his insights into organizational dynamics have been an asset to our company from day one,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Linda Sanchez. “Having him lead this new role will take our efforts even higher.”

Jerry has more than four decades’ experience in human resources with companies including GSK, AstraZeneca, and, most recently, Worldwide Clinical Trials. He has his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Temple University’s Fox School of Business, his master’s in business administration from Wilmington University, and his master’s of science in organizational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $5.4 billion in corporate assets and $19 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 12/31/20). Today, the company operates 41 banking locations, seven (7) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any changes in risk factors that we may identify in our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:



Tina McDonald

Senior Vice President, Marketing

610.581.4875

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4af000ee-076e-446d-b1b7-ffb4a3c1e2bb