RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the periods. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com .



What: ChannelAdvisor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 11, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: (855) 638-4821, Passcode 6076252, Toll Free (704) 288-0612, Passcode 6076252, Toll Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)