CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today it earned a perfect score of 100 on Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.



The recognition from HRC is a testament to TransUnion‘s welcoming and rewarding culture. Through benefit offerings such as adoption reimbursement, paid parental leave and gender confirmation procedure coverage, and networking resource groups like Pride @ TU, TransUnion strives to be a destination employer where associates feel free to be — and contribute all of — themselves.

“At TransUnion, we believe our collective differences make us stronger and better,” said Teedra Bernard, Chief Talent and Diversity Officer at TransUnion. “We’re honored to be recognized by the HRC for the third year in a row, and we’ll continue to champion attitudes and policies that support the LGBTQ community and all other underrepresented groups.”

The 2021 HRC Corporate Equality Index rates employers on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and, corporate social responsibility. TransUnion’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, joining the ranks of 767 major US businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business