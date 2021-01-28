Leader in HCM Industry Obtains Nationally Recognized Level of Commitment to Security and Operations



CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor announces today the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination of its SaaS products in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This attestation provides further evidence in Paycor’s commitment to deliver the highest level of service and standards to our customers by demonstrating the necessary internal controls and processes.

Conducted by Grant Thornton LLP, an independent leading global professional services firm, the AICPA SOC 2 attestation is considered to be the standard for assurance surrounding data security and operational maturity. Paycor’s completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit provides transparency and assurance surrounding Paycor’s operations of our SaaS systems including controls that govern data security, confidentiality, processing integrity, and availability.

“Paycor’s commitment to building secure and highly-available processes and systems is engrained in every area of our organization,” said Adam Leisring, Chief Information Security Officer. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II attestation gives us an opportunity to provide uniform transparency to interested parties; a glimpse behind the curtain to review the defense-in-depth controls we have in place to protect their information.”

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

