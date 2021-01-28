MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Icario survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll among more than 1,200 Medicare subscribers, of whom 535 are Medicare Advantage subscribers, revealed that 40% of Medicare Advantage subscribers made changes to their plans for 2021 and 25% say they stayed in a Medicare Advantage plan but changed health plan providers.



The Icario/Harris Poll survey revealed high levels of member satisfaction along with interest in personalization. While Medicare Advantage subscribers seem to be mostly satisfied with their plans, based on the 87% who feel their plan currently meets their health care needs and the 83% who clearly understand their benefits with their current plan, there is a desire for greater personalization around care, with 86% of Medicare Advantage subscribers wanting their plan to personalize communication, care and services to meet all of their health needs.

In addition to the importance of patient experience and satisfaction on retention, CMS has strengthened the weighting of satisfaction in the calculation of Medicare Advantage Star Ratings, a critical component in plan selection and financial performance.

“Health plans – particularly Medicare Advantage plans – have a challenging bar to meet in terms of personalization and communication,” said Steve Wigginton, CEO of Icario. “The complexity of healthcare, coupled with the regulatory and compliance requirements, makes it difficult to communicate with people as human beings in a highly personalized way. Yet doing so can have a significant positive impact on plan quality, satisfaction and health outcomes.”

The Icario/Harris Poll survey also identified the potential to improve membership satisfaction with the incorporation of rewards and incentives as part of a health action strategy, with 75% of Medicare Advantage subscribers expressing they would feel more positive about their Medicare plan if it offered them rewards and incentives for certain activities or behaviors, such as recommended cancer screenings, wellness visits or quitting smoking.

“Maintaining high satisfaction and a positive member experience will help health plans prevent member losses and improve profitably since consistent membership growth is central to financial success,” said Sara Ratner, SVP of Government Markets and Strategic Initiatives with Icario. “We’re working with clients to make sure their members are deeply understood with each member finding value in different areas and benefits. Having a comprehensive view of the member and their satisfaction level is central to understanding changing needs and being able to drive improved performance.”

Icario is the leader in healthcare member engagement and excels at providing insights and delivering programs for plans to continue to understand and engage its membership to improve satisfaction and improve members’ health.

