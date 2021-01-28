Food Lion has again received a perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI)

Food Lion Again Scores 100% on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 18th Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has again received a perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

This is the 12th consecutive year that Food Lion has received a top score.

"LGBTQ equality is important to Food Lion and we are proud to have earned a perfect score for the 12th consecutive year,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer at Food Lion. "We are committed to be a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality and to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where associates have a sense of belonging and feel comfortable being themselves.”

In addition to receiving the perfect score on the Index, Food Lion is also a member of the HRC Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which would create comprehensive non-discrimination protections for individuals in the LGBTQ community.

“Food Lion continues to support and prioritize LGBTQ equality,” said Maryja Mee, category analyst and chair of the Friends Business Resource Group at Food Lion, which is comprised of associates from across Food Lion committed to ensuring the organization’s commitment to equality is brought to life throughout the company. “This score is a true representation of our mission of building a more inclusive company and stronger communities.”

The 2021 CEI evaluated LGBTQ-related policies and practices in four broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

The 100% ranking means Food Lion will again be designated as a 2021 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

