SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ECHO Connection (the “Company”), a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to educating the world, hosting collaborative platforms, and providing hope for those in need of cannabinoid-based therapies, announced today that it has appointed cannabidiol (CBD) advocate Mayela Benavides as its new Vice President.



Benavides is best known for her advocacy to increase access to CBD across Mexico. She was introduced to the power of CBD while fighting to provide her daughter Grace a higher quality of life. When Benavides learned about CBD, however, the compound was not legal in Mexico at the time. Through her fierce determination and perseverance, Benavides’ advocacy helped lead to the legalization of CBD in Mexico for her daughter and other families in need across the country.

“ECHO Connection’s goal of providing CBD products to families and children in need deeply touches my heart. Given my daughter’s experience, I understand how CBD can truly turn a family’s life around. I look forward to working with ECHO Connection to break down barriers to CBD access and spread education on its therapeutic benefits,” Benavides said.

ECHO Connection is a non-profit organization that aims to educate and support those pursuing cannabinoids for wellness benefits in a trustworthy, safe environment. ECHO Connection strives to offer charitable support to ease the burden on families and provide free access to CBD products. ECHO has donated CBD products to more than 150 families in the US, Mexico, Brazil, and throughout Europe and has raised more than $2 million since it was founded in 2017.

“I am confident that Mayela’s intense passion for helping families that need access to CBD will fuel ECHO Connection’s success this year and in many years to come. She has proven herself time and time again as a powerful, intelligent and tenacious woman and it will be an honor to work with her,” said Brian Higuera, President of ECHO Connection.

To learn more about ECHO Connection, visit https://echoconnection.org/.

About ECHO Connection

ECHO Connection is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to supplying cannabinoid-based education, open-ended collaboration between doctors and patients, and hope to families facing serious medical conditions.

