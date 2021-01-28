www.jtecautoworld.com



MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces collaboration with Epicor and Hollander to incorporate the world’s largest New and Used Auto Parts Database(s).

JTEC New Auto Parts and Accessories E Catalog System will be provided by EPICOR. Epicor Software Corporation is dedicated to help drive business growth. Providing JTEC with flexible, industry specific software designed to fit the precise needs of manufacturers, distribution centers, and retail, and service industry customers. They have over 45 years of experience with JTEC’s customers’ unique business processes and operational requirements. With a deep understanding of the industry, Epicor solutions will dramatically improve the performance and profitability while easing complexity so JTEC can continue to focus on growth.

Epicor was one of the first to invent the aftermarket parts electronic catalog nearly 40 years ago, and its PartExpert suite of eCatalog solutions has become the industry standard, each day helping thousands of professionals quickly find and install the right parts for virtually any vehicle repair.

Today, PartExpert remains the auto care industry’s premier parts and labor research tool, offering an important competitive advantage for wholesalers, retailers, service providers, and eCommerce businesses across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PartExpert GFX graphical lookups quickly find all the parts needed for a repair through interactive vehicle system diagrams linked with product data, images, and other valuable intelligence. They also offer vehicle license plate and VIN decoding using a license plate number or VIN to decode a vehicle and its options which helps ensure the accuracy of the part information as well as saving time when searching for parts or labor.

The PartExpert OE feature offers one-click access to an OE parts database covering popular automotive applications. It is particularly helpful for import parts specialists and other wholesalers who rely on parts from aftermarket manufacturers that follow OE part numbering systems. The OE for Parts Not Found feature enables users to identify the OE part number for applications for which no equivalent aftermarket part is readily available.

PartExpert for Service Providers provides comprehensive data solutions that can be integrated seamlessly into most shop management systems. Service Essentials is an important tool designed for wholesalers and other aftermarket companies that operate single or multiple service bays, and/ or multiple locations providing modules that include the following eCatalog tools:

X ServicePlus™ OE maintenance intervals selling tool

X LaborExpert™ estimating tool

X TireExpert™ tire database

This will provide JTEC a means to network with repair shops across the country where they can look up and purchase parts directly from our online platform having the part then drop shipped to the designated location allowing JTEC Auto World and its users access to the largest, most up-to-date replacement parts database (aftermarket, OE and tires) helping prevent lost sales and increasing productivity with a world-class user interface preferred by parts and service professionals worldwide.

JTEC’s “Used Auto Parts and Accessories" E Catalog System for our used parts and accessories section will be provided by Hollander. Hollander’s software features the first automated parts-locating network that connects auto recyclers, salvage yards and retailers throughout the United States and Canada. Hollander’s EDEN software provides access to more than 194 million parts from a trusted network of providers.

“The automotive parts and service industry is built around the power of information. Having critical product and repair data, images, technical bulletins, with diagnostic and installation instructions available at the fingertips of parts professionals, service writers, technicians, and consumers is an invaluable tool. We will be able to provide the Information needed to help our customers with their everyday repair and maintenance estimates, service opportunities, and the choice between purchasing a new or used auto part for themselves or their customer,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat. “This premier source of information, each day will ensure tens of thousands of parts and service professionals can rely on JTEC Auto World because they know we recognize the importance of doing the job right the first time, every time. That is our promise to our customers, ensuring increased customer satisfaction and loyalty through fast, efficient, professional service. All of the above leads to new customers, return customers and all deliver value to the company and our shareholders.”

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com