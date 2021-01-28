Houston, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pagewood, a vertically integrated real estate investment and operations company, today announced the launch of its firm in the greater Houston area, with its eyes set on Dallas, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Miami, Nashville, Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta markets. The company will leverage its proprietary data platform with a hands-on approach to operations and institutional investment experience in order to create predictive models that support its real estate investment decisions.

“Across the U.S., there are just a handful of owner-operator commercial real estate companies. Similarly, there are only a few commercial real estate data science companies. I've yet to come across another company that combines the owner-operator model with a big focus on data science until now, with the launch of Pagewood,” said Paul Coonrod, managing principal, Pagewood. “The combination of these two facets is the reason we believe this a ‘breakthrough platform in commercial real estate investing.’”

Pagewood offers an owner-operator business model and identifies opportunities to buy, build, operate and execute business plans, with the eventual end goal to sell them. This process takes a couple of years, and most of the time, investors hire other companies to operate the real estate throughout the life cycle of the investment. At Pagewood, the investor is the operator and vice versa. This creates synchronization across all business lines, facilitates more efficiencies, and offers a consistent level of service. The level of service for the tenant that is pulling into the parking garage in the morning will be the same for the investor that has an ownership interest in the property.

“Ownership in commercial real estate can be straightforward and complex at the same time. The financial side is straightforward and the process to underwrite an asset is pretty much the same every time,” continued Coonrod. “The product and geographic aspects are incredibly nuanced. Most decisions are based upon experiences and gut instinct. What we're doing at Pagewood is translating those experiences and intuitions into numbers. Then, we transform all those numbers into millions of rows of data that are combined with multiple data sources to create our predictive investment algorithms.”

