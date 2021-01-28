Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T Therapy Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CAR-T therapy market reached a value of nearly $734.0 million in 2019. The market is expected to grow from $734.0 million in 2019 to $2,250 million in 2023 at a rate of 32.3%. The growth is mainly due to an increased prevalence of cancer and increased awareness about the therapy. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $3,150 million in 2025 and $6,100 million in 2030.



The CAR-T therapy market consists of sales of CAR-T therapy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies to treat all types of cancers. This industry includes establishments that are involved in the research and development to introduce new targeted cell therapies for treating different blood related cancers.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increases in healthcare expenditure, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure and advances in drug discovery. This growth was restricted by low rate of drug approvals, challenges due to regulatory changes and limited number of treatment centers.



Going forward, increase in blood cancer incidence rate, rise in healthcare expenditure, strong pipeline of drugs and rising focus on car-t therapy are expected to drive the market. High costs of therapy, reimbursement challenges, adverse events, complex manufacturing and supply chain and covid-19 impacting drug trails, and reduction in free trade are major factors that could hinder the growth of the CAR-T therapy market in the future.



The CAR-T therapy market is segmented by target antigen into CD19, CD22, BCMA and others. The CD19 was the largest segment of the CAR-T therapy market by target antigen, accounting for 100% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, CD19 segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CAR-T therapy market, at a CAGR of 25.3%.



The CAR-T therapy market is also segmented by application into acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma and others. The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was the largest segment of the CAR-T therapy market by application, accounting for 56.1% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CAR-T therapy market, at a CAGR of 29.3%.



North America was the largest region in the global CAR-T therapy market, accounting for 60.3% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the CAR-T therapy market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 85.1% and 32.4% respectively.



The CAR-T therapy market is particularly prone to disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, as patients with cancer are more susceptible to viral infections, especially after chemotherapy, stem cell transplants, or surgeries. COVID-19 has caused clinical trial delays for CAR-T therapy drugs. Due to worldwide lockdown, production is also being halted which is causing supply chain issues.



The CAR-T therapy market is concentrated, with a small number of large of large players in the market. Major players in the market include Novartis AG and Gilhead Pharmaceuticals.



The top opportunities in the CAR-T therapy market segmented by target antigen will arise in the CD19 segment, which will gain $1,077.3 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the CAR-T therapy market segmented by application will arise in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma segment, which will gain $738.5 million of global annual sales by 2023. The CAR-T therapy market size will gain the most in the USA at $744.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the CAR-T therapy market include focus efforts towards investing in the R&D for creating remodeled CAR-T therapy to avoid neurological side-effects, creating off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T therapy for advanced cancer treatment, manufacturing next-generation CAR T cells for improved treatment of high-grade glioma, investing in AI and machine learning solutions to optimize future CAR-T therapy, carrying out strategic collaborations to boost innovations, collaborating or acquiring competitor companies to expand CAR-T therapy portfolio, and investing in the CAR-T therapy to make it more effective. Player-adopted strategies in the CAR-T therapy market include expansion through mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships with technology companies.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the CAR-T therapy companies should consider collaborating or acquiring competitor companies, invest in machine learning and artificial intelligence, next-generation car-t cells, competitive pricing, expanding in emerging markets, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, leverage e-commerce to maximize reach and revenues, increasing adoption of internet, attending business events, targeting community oncologists/hematologists, and collaboration with treatment centers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. CAR-T Therapy Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation by Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation by Application

6.1.3. Segmentation by Target Antigen



7. CAR-T Therapy Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation by Target Antigen

7.2.1. CD19 Therapy

7.2.2. CD22 Therapy

7.2.3. BCMA Therapy

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Market Segmentation by Application

7.3.1. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

7.3.2. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

7.3.3. Follicular Lymphoma

7.3.4. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

7.3.5. Multiple Myeloma

7.3.6. Others



8. CAR-T Therapy Market Customer Information

8.1. Interest of Physicians

8.2. Positive Perception of Community Oncologists Towards CAR-T Therapy

8.3. Challenges and Perceived Barriers in the Adoption of CAR-T Therapy by Community Oncologists

8.4. Improvement in Quality of Life After CAR T-Cell Therapy



9. CAR-T Therapy Market Trends and Strategies

9.1. Remodeled CAR-T Cell Therapy for Fewer Side Effects

9.2. Off-The-Shelf Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy for Improved Treatment

9.3. Next-Generation CAR-T Cells for Treatment of High-Grade Glioma

9.4. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to Optimize Future CAR-T Therapy

9.5. Collaborating with Technology Companies for Advanced Technologies

9.6. Growing Partnerships for Promoting CAR-T Therapy Market



10. CAR-T Therapy Market, COVID Impact Analysis

10.1. Impact on Global CAR-T Therapy

10.2. Impact on Global CAR-T Therapy Clinical Trials

10.3. Impact on Leading Global Oncology Companies



11. Global CAR-T Therapy Market Size and Growth

11.1. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)

11.1.1. Drivers of the Market 2015 - 2019

11.1.2. Restraints on the Market 2015 - 2019

11.2. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

11.2.1. Drivers of the Market 2019 - 2023

11.2.2. Restraints on the Market 2019 - 2023



12. Global CAR-T Therapy Market Segmentation

12.1. Global CAR-T Therapy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.1.1. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

12.1.2. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

12.1.3. Follicular Lymphoma

12.1.4. Multiple Myeloma

12.1.5. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

12.1.6. Others

12.2. Global CAR-T Therapy Market, Segmentation by Target Antigen, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2.1. CD19

12.2.2. BCMA

12.2.3. Other Target Antigen

12.2.4. CD22



13. CAR-T Therapy Market, Regional and Country Analysis

13.1. Global CAR-T Therapy Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13.2. Global CAR-T Therapy Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

Adaptimmune

Aeon Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Holding GmbH

Autolus Therapeutics

Biocon

BioNTech

CARsgen Therapeutics

Celegne

Cellectis

Celyad

Crescendo Biologics

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly and Company

GammaDelta Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

Gracell Biotechnology Ltd

Hebei Senlang Biotech

Immatics

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Cellular Biomedicine Group

Japan Tissue Engineering

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

MSD Laboratories India LLC

Nipro Corporation

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

PersonGen Biomedicine

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

