Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deacom, Inc., an enterprise software company headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA, has earned the Top Workplaces USA award from Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA which awards winners based solely on employee feedback.

“To be recognized as a Top Workplace in the country during a pandemic is a real honor,” said Scott Deakins, COO of Deacom. “Our team has come together to overcome some extremely difficult professional and personal challenges over the past ten months, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements. This award validates all of their efforts.”

While many companies faced the difficult decision to reduce their workforce during the pandemic, Deacom experienced significant, organic growth in all of their offices: Chesterbrook, PA, Denver, CO, and Frankfurt, Germany. In 2020, the company welcomed 45 new employees and awarded 20 merit-based promotions throughout the organization including development, IT, executive leadership, process engineering, and program management.

“We were fortunate enough to provide new career opportunities to our team last year and look forward to keeping the momentum going in 2021,” continued Deakins.

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Results from Energage’s employee engagement survey are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Deacom continues its hiring efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in all three of its office locations. Visit the company’s career page to learn more about opportunities at Deacom.

About Deacom, Inc.

Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a comprehensive ERP platform with the industry’s largest functional foundation. As the artisans of ERP software, Deacom builds functionality that specifically resolves the complex challenges of manufacturers and distributors in the simplest way possible. With a focus on constantly evolving the software, critical business functionality is developed by Deacom into the core platform. This provides a unique opportunity for customers to increase operational efficiency and decrease the total costs of ERP ownership. Deacom, Inc. is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA (USA) with an office in Denver, CO (USA) and Frankfurt, Germany. To learn more, visit deacom.com, follow on Twitter or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

