VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) is pleased to announce preliminary results for its royalty partners for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4 2020”).



Mr. Lube Fourth Quarter Results

Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership (“Mr. Lube”) generated same-store-sales-growth (“SSSG”) of 1.1% for the Mr. Lube stores in the royalty pool for Q4 2020, compared to SSSG of 2.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (“Q4 2019”). Due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in certain regions and provinces, certain governments have increased restrictions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Q4 2020. Mr. Lube generated SSSG of -4.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to SSSG of 4.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Mr. Lube’s SSSG for the year ended December 31, 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary recommendations from all levels of government for people to work from home and self-isolate, which resulted in a slow-down in consumer activity across the country. While 2020 represents the first year since 2000 where Mr. Lube did not generate positive SSSG, it was able to generate positive SSSG in 6 of 12 months in 2020.

DIV expects to report that aggregate royalty income and management fees of $4.2 million were generated from Mr. Lube in Q4 2020, flat compared to Q4 2019.

AIR MILES® Fourth Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that royalty income of $1.9 million was generated from the AIR MILES® licenses in Q4 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million (-9.3%) compared to Q4 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, DIV expects to report royalty income of $7.0 million, a decrease of $0.7 million (-9.4%) compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. DIV’s royalty payment is derived from several AIR MILES® metrics, with AIR MILES® reward miles issued being the primary metric, and other metrics including AIR MILES® reward miles redeemed, service revenue, commissions and promotional items, all of which affect quarterly variability.

Alliance Data Systems Inc. (“ADS”) issued a news release earlier today announcing that: (i) AIR MILES® reward miles issued decreased by 8.8% in Q4 2020 and 9.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting a decline in discretionary spending, including credit card spend and delays in promotions by sponsors, and (ii) AIR MILES® reward miles redeemed decreased by 30.1% in Q4 2020 and 29.2% for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel-related categories, offset in part by strength from merchandise redemptions. According to ADS, on a sequential basis, AIR MILES® reward miles issued and redeemed improved 9% and 22% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3 2020, respectively, reflecting better business conditions than in Q3 2020. ADS also noted that LoyaltyOne is continuing to pivot the AIR MILES® reward portfolio to emphasize more non-travel options, which drove higher merchandise redemptions in Q4 2020.

Nurse Next Door Fourth Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that the royalty entitlement to DIV (the “DIV Royalty Entitlement”) from Nurse Next Door Professional Homecare Services Inc. (“Nurse Next Door”) was $1.2 million in Q4 2020. The DIV Royalty Entitlement from Nurse Next Door grows at a fixed rate of 2.0% per annum during the term of the license, with the most recent increase effective October 1, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, Nurse Next Door signed 24 new franchises primarily in major metropolitan markets (8 in Canada, 13 in the US and 3 in Australia). The momentum continued in Q4 2020 where Nurse Next Door signed 17 new franchises (6 in Canada, 9 in the US and 2 in Australia). Nurse Next Door continues to make its fixed royalty payment to DIV in full, which DIV expects will continue.

Sutton Fourth Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that royalty income and management fees of $1.0 million were generated from Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd. (“Sutton”) in Q4 2020, compared to $1.0 million in Q4 2019. Since June 2020, DIV has been collecting 100% of the fixed royalty and management fee payments from Sutton. The fixed royalty payable by Sutton increases at a rate of 2.0% per year.

Two of Sutton’s primary markets, Vancouver and Toronto, are experiencing strong recoveries since early summer 2020 following a period of low transactional activity in April and May 2020.

Oxford Learning Centres Fourth Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that royalty income and management fees of $0.9 million were generated from Oxford Learning Centres, Inc. (“Oxford”) in Q4 2020. DIV acquired the trademarks related to Oxford’s business on February 20, 2020.

Oxford locations in the Oxford royalty pool generated SSSG (on a constant currency basis) of -23% in Q4 2020 and -26% for the period from February 20, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Oxford’s SSSG was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the temporary suspension of in-centre services. In mid-March 2020, Oxford management pivoted its business to provide online tutoring with over 95% of its locations currently able to provide this service. In September 2020, over 90% of Oxford’s locations re-opened for in-centre services at a reduced capacity. However, due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in various regions in recent months, certain governments have required the closure of in-person tutoring at many locations, including Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. As a result, the majority of Oxford locations are not currently offering in-centre services.

Mr. Mikes Fourth Quarter Results

In recent months, certain governments have implemented increased restrictions in various regions to combat the growing number COVID-19 cases. As a result of these restrictions, currently 21 of 43 Mr. Mikes Restaurants Corporation (“Mr. Mikes”) restaurants are open for in-restaurant or patio dining. Overall, SSSG in Q4 2020 for the Mr. Mikes restaurants in the royalty pool, including stores that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic was -33%.

Mr. Mikes continues to expect a slow recovery as a result of recent government restrictions on operations related to the second wave of COVID-19. In Q4 2020, DIV collected royalties of $0.8 million, which reflected stronger than anticipated results at Mr. Mikes. However, with stricter government restrictions in recent months, more than 50% of Mr. Mikes restaurants are currently closed for in-restaurant or patio dining. For the last Mr. Mikes royalty payment period in 2020, DIV collected only 50% of the fixed royalty amount. DIV expects continued royalty relief will be required by Mr. Mikes until such time as all government restrictions are lifted and the business stabilizes.

DIV expects to report that royalty income and management fees of $0.8 million were generated from Mr. Mikes in Q4 2020, compared to $1.0 million in Q4 2019.

Fourth Quarter Commentary

Sean Morrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of DIV stated, “We are proud of the resilience demonstrated by the management teams of our Royalty Partners as they traversed the uncertainty and disruptions brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen improvements in the later half of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. However, with the second wave of COVID-19, governments have re-imposed restrictions in various regions to combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases. These restrictions are expected to negatively affect our Royalty Partners in the coming months. We continue to engage in discussions with our Royalty Partners to ensure their long-term success and the long-term success of DIV, with a focus on preserving shareholder value.”

Changes to Board of Directors

Mr. Lawrence (Lorie) Haber, who has served as a director of DIV since 2011 and who served as President and Chief Executive Officer of DIV from 2011 to 2013, advised DIV recently of his intention to retire from DIV’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) after 10 years of service, and accordingly is stepping down from the Board effective as of today’s date. Mr. Haber served as the Chair of DIV’s Board during his tenure and also served as a member of the Investment Committee. In addition, during his tenure on the Board, he previously served as a member of the Board’s Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee. The Board has elected Ms. Paula Rogers as its new Chair, and will be seeking to add a new director. Ms. Rogers has served as a director of DIV and the Chair of the Audit Committee since 2015. She will continue as Chair of the Audit Committee until a new director is added.

Ms. Rogers stated, “We have benefitted immensely from Lorie’s insightful leadership and deep understanding of public company governance. During Lorie’s tenure, he provided astute guidance and oversight for DIV’s fundamental and strategic changes, as well as each of DIV’s royalty transactions. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Lorie for his 10 years of invaluable service to the Board and best wishes for continued success in the future.”

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV’s objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES®, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. Mr. Lube is the leading quick lube service business in Canada, with locations across Canada. AIR MILES® is Canada’s largest coalition loyalty program with approximately two-thirds of Canadian households actively participating in the AIR MILES® Program. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada. Mr. Mikes currently operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is one of North America’s fastest growing home care providers with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is one of Canada’s leading franchised supplemental education services in Canada and the United States.

DIV intends to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties. DIV expects to pay a predictable and stable dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend as cash flow per share increases allow.



