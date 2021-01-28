Altenrhein / Lauterach, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebrüder Weiss added a hydrogen truck to its fleet of vehicles on January 25th. Instead of using diesel, the Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell model delivered to the Altenrhein branch in Switzerland runs on "green hydrogen," meaning that this commercial vehicle can save around 80 tons of CO 2 emissions per year. "The coronavirus pandemic has diverted attention away somewhat from the climate change challenge, yet the logistics sector is continuing its work with manufacturers to find alternative ways of powering vehicles. With our first hydrogen truck's arrival, Gebrüder Weiss has once again demonstrated that it also takes a leading role when it comes to sustainable solutions. Our aim is to gain experience using this technology to help us prepare for a situation where it may see wider use," says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss.

The Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell is a 36-ton truck designed to transport around 25 tons of goods with a range of about 600 kilometers. The truck is powered by a 350-kilowatt electric motor, supplied with electricity produced by utilizing water chemically reacting with oxygen. Instead of pollutants, all that escapes the tailpipe is water vapor. The Swiss network of hydrogen filling stations is still being built, but it is comprehensive enough to enable the use of such vehicles across the whole of eastern Switzerland. At Gebrüder Weiss, the hydrogen truck primarily will be in service for a renewable energy sector customer.

According to the manufacturer, 2,000 such hydrogen trucks are due to be produced and delivered by the end of 2021. "We are proud to be among the first in the world to take receipt of these vehicles. We see the H2 truck as a viable alternative to other drive technologies that exist today and, given the right infrastructure, we intend to use it in Austria and southern Germany in the future," says Wolfram Senger-Weiss.

For Gebrüder Weiss, using the hydrogen truck represents another step towards testing environmentally friendly drive technologies in everyday logistics. The logistics company already runs several gas-powered trucks in Austria, Germany, and Serbia, as well as fully electric-powered trucks in the greater Vienna and Graz areas. Gebrüder Weiss is also a member of the H2 Mobility Switzerland Association, which designed and implemented the world's first ecosystem for the practical use of hydrogen to power vehicles.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,100 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions.

Attachments

Karolyn Raphael Gebrüder Weiss 3124940422 karolyn@wingermarketing.com