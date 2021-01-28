Barrett-Jackson Selects Draganfly to Utilize its Vital Intelligence Technology and Varigard Disinfectant Spraying Delivered by Drones at its March 2021 Auction



Los Angeles, CA., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced Barrett-Jackson Auction Company (“Barrett-Jackson”) will implement Draganfly’s Safely Opening Sites protocol for its March 2021 collector car auction in Scottsdale, AZ.

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Over the main auction days of Barrett-Jackson’s March event, Draganfly will provide its Vital Intelligence system kiosks, to provide employees with vital sign screening to help ensure a safer workplace environment and customer experience during the event. Draganfly will also be providing spraying services using patented drone technology of the Varigard one-of-a-kind, revolutionary organic sanitizer that provides up to 24-hour of pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology Smart Vital assessment platform and telehealth app can automatically detect with voluntary consent body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture the information. The technology will be deployed via a kiosk and smartphones.

Draganfly’s propriety Varigard 24hr pathogen sequestration and kill sanitizing spray applied via patented drone technology has also successfully helped enable the 2021 College Basketball season to open amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Health and safety have been at the forefront of our planning efforts and we have gone to great lengths to help provide a safe environment for our guests,” said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company. “We are excited to work with Draganfly who has the scientific, engineering and operational expertise to do this.”

“Barrett-Jackson is a leader in the collector car auction industry, and we are so excited to be providing our Vital Intelligence and Varigard services as part of the Safely Opening Sites protocol helping ensure this incredible event is held safely,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

