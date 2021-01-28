ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, announced today that it has become a signatory of the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change”, a worldwide call to action to end the unprecedented crew change crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of seafarers have been left working on board ships around the world beyond the expiry of their initial contracts, leading to crew fatigue and to increased risk of maritime incidents. As national authorities globally continue to address crew changes and international travel as a Covid-19 risk, this humanitarian crisis remains unresolved despite relevant efforts by international organizations, unions, companies and governments.

The Neptune Declaration, which has been signed by more than 300 companies and organizations across the maritime value chain, defines four main actions to facilitate crew changes:

Recognize seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Establish and implement gold standard health protocols based on existing best practice.

Increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes.

Ensure air connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers.

“Star Bulk is committed to take action to help resolve this humanitarian crisis, recognizing the shared responsibility of all parties in the maritime chain to protect the rights and well-being of our seafarers,” emphasized Petros Pappas, CEO of Star Bulk. “The Neptune Declaration is in line with our company’s values on Human Rights and Labor which are driven by the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, to which Star Bulk is a signatory.”

To learn more about the Neptune Declaration, please visit www.globalmaritimeforum.org/neptune-declaration .

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk operates a fleet of 119 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.4 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

