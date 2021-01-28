Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the medical equipment maintenance market looks promising with opportunities in the public-sector organizations and private-sector organizations industries. The global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in associated equipment markets, rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, adoption of innovative funding mechanisms, and the growing purchase of refurbished medical systems.



A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the medical equipment maintenance market report then read this report.



The study includes the medical equipment maintenance market size and forecast for the global medical equipment maintenance market through 2024, segmented by device type, service type, service provider, end use, and region as follows:



By Device Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Imaging Equipment

Advanced Modalities

Primary Modalities

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Electromedical Equipment

By Service Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

By Service Provider [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Multi-Vendor OEMs

Single-Vendor OEMs

Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Public-Sector Organizations

Private-Sector Organizations

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

Brazil

Some of the medical equipment maintenance companies profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, Canon, Fujifilm, Aramark Services, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Althea S.p.A, Agfa-Gevaert Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Medical, Carestream Health, Olympus, and BC Technical.



Some of the features of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global medical equipment maintenance market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global medical equipment maintenance market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by device type, service type, service provider, end user, and region.

Global market size by device type, service type, service provider, end user, and region. Regional analysis: Global medical equipment maintenance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global medical equipment maintenance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical equipment maintenance in the global medical equipment maintenance market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical equipment maintenance in the global medical equipment maintenance market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, medical equipment maintenance in the global medical equipment maintenance market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, medical equipment maintenance in the global medical equipment maintenance market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global medical equipment maintenance market by device type (imaging equipment, advanced modalities, primary modalities, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, and electromedical equipment), service type (preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, and operational maintenance), service provider (original equipment manufacturers (OEMS), multi-vendor OEMS, single-vendor OEMS, and independent service organizations (ISOS)), end user (public-sector organizations and private-sector organizations), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the medical equipment maintenance market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the medical equipment maintenance market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this medical equipment maintenance market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the medical equipment maintenance market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the medical equipment maintenance market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this medical equipment maintenance market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this medical equipment maintenance area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in medical equipment maintenance market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device Type

3.3.1: Imaging Equipment

3.3.2: Advanced Modalities

3.3.3: Primary Modalities

3.3.4: Endoscopic Devices

3.3.5: Surgical Instruments

3.3.6: Electromedical Equipment

3.4: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Service Type

3.4.1: Preventive Maintenance

3.4.2: Corrective Maintenance

3.4.3: Operational Maintenance

3.5: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Service Provider

3.5.1: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

3.5.2: Multi-Vendor OEMs

3.5.3: Single-Vendor OEMs

3.5.4: Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

3.6: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by End Use

3.6.1: Public-Sector Organizations

3.6.2: Private-Sector Organizations



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Region

4.2: North American Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

4.2.1: Market by Device Type: Imaging Equipment, Advanced Modalities, Primary Modalities, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, and Electromedical Equipment

4.2.2: Market by Service Type: Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, and Operational Maintenance

4.2.3: Market by Service Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Multi-Vendor OEMs, Single-Vendor OEMs, and Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

4.2.4: Market by End Use: Public-Sector Organizations and Private-Sector Organizations

4.3: European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

4.3.1: Market by Device Type: Imaging Equipment, Advanced Modalities, Primary Modalities, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, and Electromedical Equipment

4.3.2: Market by Service Type: Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, and Operational Maintenance

4.3.3: Market by Service Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Multi-Vendor OEMs, Single-Vendor OEMs, and Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

4.3.4: Market by End Use: Public-Sector Organizations and Private-Sector Organizations

4.4: APAC Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

4.4.1: Market by Device Type: Imaging Equipment, Advanced Modalities, Primary Modalities, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, and Electromedical Equipment

4.4.2: Market by Service Type: Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, and Operational Maintenance

4.4.3: Market by Service Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Multi-Vendor OEMs, Single-Vendor OEMs, and Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

4.4.4: Market by End Use: Public-Sector Organizations and Private-Sector Organizations

4.5: ROW Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

4.5.1: Market by Device Type: Imaging Equipment, Advanced Modalities, Primary Modalities, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, and Electromedical Equipment

4.5.2: Market by Service Type: Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, and Operational Maintenance

4.5.3: Market by Service Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Multi-Vendor OEMs, Single-Vendor OEMs, and Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

4.5.4: Market by End Use: Public-Sector Organizations and Private-Sector Organizations



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Service Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Service Provider

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: GE Healthcare

7.2: Siemens Healthineers

7.3: Koninklijke Philips

7.4: Canon

7.5: Fujifilm

7.6: Aramark Services

7.7: Generex Biotechnology Corporation

7.8: Althea S.p.A

7.9: Agfa-Gevaert Group

7.10: B. Braun Melsungen



