Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Milling Machine - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cold Milling Machine market accounted for $1.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the Growth of the market are growing focus towards the development of new roads, rising demand for asphalt milling, and rise in the number of vehicles on the road. However, the higher initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



The cold milling machine is a piece of heavy equipment used to remove old asphalt pavements and surfaces from roadways, to obtain an even surface. The machine's revolving cutting head cuts into the pavement at a predetermined depth and cross slope and removes the reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). This machine is equipped with a conveyor which deposits the RAP into a transport truck, or the RAP can be left in place to be removed later or used in recycling.



By application, the highway segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing road construction sector which increases the demand for asphalt pavement.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing urbanization in the region which leads to investment and government spending.



Some of the key players in Cold Milling Machine Market include John Deere, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Sany Group, SCMC, RoadTec, Huatong Kinetics, XCMG, XGMA, Xi'an Hongda, XRMC, Dingsheng, CMI, Wirtgen, LiuGong, and Zoomlion.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large Cold Milling Machine

5.3 Medium Cold Milling Machine

5.4 Small Cold Milling Machine



6 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Engine Power

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Above 300 kW

6.3 155 kW-300 kW

6.4 Less Than 155 kW



7 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Crawler Type

7.3 Wheel Type



8 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distribution Channel

8.3 Direct Channel



9 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Airport

9.3 Storage Yard

9.4 Highway

9.4.1 Asphalt Road

9.4.2 Concrete Road



10 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Milling Width

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Above 2.0 m

10.3 1.3 - 2.0 m

10.4 0-1.3 m



11 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 John Deere

13.2 Caterpillar

13.3 Atlas Copco

13.4 Bomag

13.5 Sany Group

13.6 SCMC

13.7 RoadTec

13.8 Huatong Kinetics

13.9 XCMG

13.10 XGMA

13.11 Xi'an Hongda

13.12 XRMC

13.13 Dingsheng

13.14 CMI

13.15 Wirtgen

13.16 LiuGong

13.17 Zoomlion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yal50

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900