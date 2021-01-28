Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Milling Machine - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cold Milling Machine market accounted for $1.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the Growth of the market are growing focus towards the development of new roads, rising demand for asphalt milling, and rise in the number of vehicles on the road. However, the higher initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
The cold milling machine is a piece of heavy equipment used to remove old asphalt pavements and surfaces from roadways, to obtain an even surface. The machine's revolving cutting head cuts into the pavement at a predetermined depth and cross slope and removes the reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). This machine is equipped with a conveyor which deposits the RAP into a transport truck, or the RAP can be left in place to be removed later or used in recycling.
By application, the highway segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing road construction sector which increases the demand for asphalt pavement.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing urbanization in the region which leads to investment and government spending.
Some of the key players in Cold Milling Machine Market include John Deere, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Sany Group, SCMC, RoadTec, Huatong Kinetics, XCMG, XGMA, Xi'an Hongda, XRMC, Dingsheng, CMI, Wirtgen, LiuGong, and Zoomlion.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Size
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Large Cold Milling Machine
5.3 Medium Cold Milling Machine
5.4 Small Cold Milling Machine
6 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Engine Power
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Above 300 kW
6.3 155 kW-300 kW
6.4 Less Than 155 kW
7 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Crawler Type
7.3 Wheel Type
8 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Distribution Channel
8.3 Direct Channel
9 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Airport
9.3 Storage Yard
9.4 Highway
9.4.1 Asphalt Road
9.4.2 Concrete Road
10 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Milling Width
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Above 2.0 m
10.3 1.3 - 2.0 m
10.4 0-1.3 m
11 Global Cold Milling Machine Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launches
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 John Deere
13.2 Caterpillar
13.3 Atlas Copco
13.4 Bomag
13.5 Sany Group
13.6 SCMC
13.7 RoadTec
13.8 Huatong Kinetics
13.9 XCMG
13.10 XGMA
13.11 Xi'an Hongda
13.12 XRMC
13.13 Dingsheng
13.14 CMI
13.15 Wirtgen
13.16 LiuGong
13.17 Zoomlion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yal50
