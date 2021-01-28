Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Squalene - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Squalene market accounted for $120.16 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $244.74 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Growth in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, development of vegetable and synthetic sources and high prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the market. However, the volatile supply of raw materials and government rules and regulations is hampering growth of the market.



Squalene is a chemical compound naturally found in shark liver oil and other vegetable sources, including olive oil, rice bran oil, and wheat germ oil. Squalene is an unsaturated hydrocarbon that can be used in various industries, which include cosmetics, nutraceutical, and healthcare.



Based on the end-user, the cosmetics and personal care segment are anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to high demand for anti-ageing and rejuvenating creams among middle-aged women and increasing awareness regarding detoxifying, hydrating, and emollient attributes of the product.



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to rising cosmetics sector, increasing demand for dietary supplements because of rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing health awareness.



Some of the key players profiled in the Squalene Market include Wilshire Technologies, VESTAN, SOPHIM, Arbee, Nucelis, Maypro, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd., Gracefruit Limited, ARISTA INDUSTRIES, Amyris, and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Squalene Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vegetable/Plant Source

5.2.1 Palm Oil

5.2.2 Olive Oil

5.2.3 Amaranth Oil

5.2.4 Sugar Canes

5.2.5 Wheat Germ Oil

5.2.6 Rice Bran Oil

5.3 Biosynthetic (GM Yeast)

5.4 Natural & Synthetic Blend

5.5 Animal Source (Shark Liver Oil)



6 Global Squalene Market, By Formulation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tablets or Capsules

6.3 Softgels

6.4 Powder

6.5 Liquid (Oil/Lotion)



7 Global Squalene Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail

7.3 Offline Stores

7.4 E-Commerce Stores

7.5 Chemists



8 Global Squalene Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food

8.3 Pharmaceutical/Healthcare

8.3.1 Skin Health

8.3.2 Heart Disease

8.3.3 Cancer Treatment

8.3.4 Oncology

8.4 Vaccine

8.5 Nutraceuticals

8.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care

8.6.1 Hair Care

8.6.2 Skin Care

8.6.3 Fragrance



9 Global Squalene Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Wilshire Technologies

11.2 VESTAN

11.3 SOPHIM

11.4 Arbee

11.5 Nucelis

11.6 Maypro

11.7 Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

11.8 Gracefruit Limited

11.9 ARISTA INDUSTRIES

11.10 Amyris

11.11 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals



