New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009795/?utm_source=GNW





The global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is expected to grow from $41.84 billion in 2020 to $48.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks services market consists of sales of museum, historical site, zoo, and park services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that conserve and exhibit objects of historical value, archaeological sites, live plant and animal life displays, and natural areas or settings. The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is segmented into museums; historical sites; zoos & botanical gardens and nature parks and other similar institutions.



North America was the largest region in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market. Africa was the smallest region in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market.



Prerecorded audio guides are being widely used in museums and art galleries as a replacement to conventional guides allowing the visitors interact with additional, enhanced and unbiased information. Visitors are provided with multimedia content transmitters such as headsets, earphones or headphones and audio guides with pre-recorded audio files in the language opted. These audio guides act as additional revenue streams for the organizers and are available in different languages and translated versions that can be used anytime by a large number of people. These museum audio guides help to enhance visitor engagement, improve accessibility, and provide additional and accurate information aiming to educate visitors with unbiased characteristics. Louvre Museum, France, with its 8 million visitors every year has introduced audio guides to interact content about the pieces of art. Other museums offering visitors with prerecorded audio guides are British Museum in England, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and Auckland War Memorial Museum in New Zealand.



Art organizers, museums and zoos are using augmented reality (AR) technology to create real world experience for customers. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user’s environment in real time. Museums and zoos are now using augmented reality as a tool to educate and entertain the audience by creating a visual tour guide and displaying 3D content in a real-world camera view. For instance, Cleveland Museum of Art is using augmented reality technology to let users interact and access the most current and comprehensive information about every piece of artwork in the museum. In Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, the team used AR technology to bring a collection of architectural and sculptural remains to life.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009795/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001