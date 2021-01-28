PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The rise of obstructive sleep disorder remains a major challenge for millions of Americans. According to Nature, and Science of Sleep scientific journal, the disorder is on the rise. According to 11 studies published between 1993 to 2013, the disorder affects 17% to 22% each year. The consequences of the same remain a major challenge for individuals, healthcare professionals, industries, and policy makers. For example, the nature and science of sleep journal attributes many long-term health consequences including rising accidents, fatigue, heart disorders, metabolic disorders, and even cognitive impairment to lack of sleep. Common symptoms of the disorder also include irritability, headaches, memory loss, among others.

This report, focused on sleep apnea devices market, provides descriptive qualitative analysis at a global and regional level. All macro and micro economic factors studied by the author during research have been thoroughly described in the report. Market influencers inclusive of growth driving factors and growth restraining factors have been thoughtfully identified and explained. PESTEL analysis for leading 5 global countries would justify the growth of the market in a particular country. The reader of report would get detailed understanding of the supportive factors catalyzing the growth of the sleep apnea devices market. The prevalent technology and business trends such as new launches, collaboration and alliances of players across the industry are a part of the research report.

Rising Focus on Chronic Diseases, and Growing Cost of Healthcare to Drive Growth

According to the Centre for Disease Prevention, and Control, adults who were short sleepers, with less than 7 hours of sleep, witnessed major health issues including obesity, higher smoking rates, physical inactivity, among others. Moreover, adults with more than 7 hours of sleep also reported less chronic problems as compared to adults with fewer than 7 hours of sleep. Rising number of technological devices like sleeping masks with personalized shape, and size promise further growth for the sleep apnea devices market in near future.

Expansion of Medical Cover Remains a Key Driver to Growth

Rising association of OSA with chronic illnesses, accidents, and loss of productivity has forced favorable reimbursement scenarios for OSA. The sleep apnea devices remain a relatively cheap treatment option for chronically-ill patients, as compared to conventional surgeries, and other therapies. Moreover, standardization of sleep apnea test, and its growing acceptance at laboratories also remain a promising driver for growth for players in the sleep apnea devices market. The oral devices segment remains most popular among patients; however, the rising awareness about growing treatment option remains a promising future prospect.

The active participants in this market include, Becton Dickinson (CareFusion Corporation), GE Healthcare, Braebon Medical Corporation, BMC Medical Co. Ltd. Compumedics Limited, Curative Medical Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., ImThera Medical, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Itamar Medical Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Inc., Somnetics International, Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH Medizintechnik, Weinmann Medical Devices and Teleflex, Inc.,

The Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report is Segmented as Below:

By type

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

By End User

Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA







