The "Refrigerated Display Case Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods and services sector. The global refrigerated display cases (plug-in-and remote) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are the proliferation of supermarkets, hotels, and cafes, changing food consumption trends, and technological developments.



A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched and other details of the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market report then read this report.



The study includes the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market size and forecast for the global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market through 2024, segmented by product type, product design, end use, and region as follows:



By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Plug-in (self-contained)

Remote

By Product Design [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Vertical-Front Open

Horizontal-Top Open

Other (Hybrid/Semi Vertical)

By End Use [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Food Service Sector

Retail Food and Bevereage Sector

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Brazil

Some of the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) companies profiled in this report include Metalfrio, Beverage-Air, Daikin, Dover, Illinois, Hussmann, Lennox, AHT, Epta, and Blue Star.



Some of the features of Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market (Plug-in and Remote) 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global refrigerated display case market size by product type, product design, end use, and region.

Global refrigerated display case market size by product type, product design, end use, and region. Regional analysis: Global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) in the global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) in the global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) in the global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) in the global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market by product type (refrigeration system) (plug-in (self-contained) and remote), product design (vertical-front open, horizontal-top open, and other), end use (food service sector, and retail food and beverage sector), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the refrigerated display case (plug-in and remote) market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market by Product

3.3.1: Plug-in (Self-Contained)

3.3.2: Remote

3.4: Global Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market by Product Design

3.4.1: Vertical-Front Open

3.4.2: Horizontal-Top Open

3.4.3: Other (Hybrid/Semi Vertical)

3.5: Global Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market by End Use

3.5.1: Food Service Sector

3.5.2: Retail Food and Beverage Sector



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market by Region

4.2: North American Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Plug-in (Self-Contained) and Remote

4.2.2: Market by Product Design: Vertical-Front Open, Horizontal-Top Open, and Other

(Hybrid/Semi Vertical)

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Food Service Sector and Retail Food and Beverage Sector

4.3: European Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market

4.3.1: Market by Product: Plug-in (Self-Contained) and Remote

4.3.2: Market by Product Design: Vertical-Front Open, Horizontal-Top Open, and Other

(Hybrid/Semi Vertical)

4.3.3: Market by End Use: Food Service Sector and Retail Food and Beverage Sector

4.4: APAC Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market

4.4.1: Market by Product: Plug-in (Self-Contained) and Remote

4.4.2: Market by Product Design: Vertical-Front Open, Horizontal-Top Open, and Other

(Hybrid/Semi Vertical)

4.4.3: Market by End Use: Food Service Sector and Retail Food and Beverage Sector

4.5: ROW Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market

4.5.1: Market by Product: Plug-in (Self-Contained) and Remote

4.5.2: Market by Product Design: Vertical-Front Open, Horizontal-Top Open, and Other

(Hybrid/Semi Vertical)

4.5.3: Market by End Use: Food Service Sector and Retail Food and Beverage Sector



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Refrigerated Display Case Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Refrigerated Display Case Market by Product Design

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Refrigerated Display Case (plug-in and remote)) Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Refrigerated Display Case (plug-in and remote)) Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Refrigerated Display Case (Plug-in and Remote) Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Metalfrio

7.2: Beverage-Air

7.3: Daikin

7.4: Dover

7.5: Illinois

7.6: Hussmann

7.7: Lennox

7.8: AHT



