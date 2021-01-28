Seattle, WA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services company, announces that it has promoted Lesa LaRocca to division president overseeing its North Central and Southwest regions, effective immediately. LaRocca, whose geographic areas of oversight have expanded steadily since she joined Avenue5 in 2015, will continue to lead senior vice presidents and vice presidents of operations overseeing more than 100 assets and 25,000 units spanning southern Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Texas. Additionally, she will continue to partner with multifamily owners to maximize portfolio expansion and revenue opportunities throughout the division.

“Lesa’s passion for multifamily, extensive market knowledge, and dedication to serving our clients have helped us to deliver extraordinary results for assets located throughout her regions of oversight,” said Steve Davis, chief operating officer at Avenue5. “She’s a highly respected leader who cultivates a culture of empowerment and focuses on solutions, which has allowed us to recruit and retain associates who are committed to our clients’ success.”

LaRocca, who has been active in the multifamily industry since 1987, previously served as senior director of real estate at Greystar, senior vice president at Riverstone Residential Group and regional vice president for Weidner Investments. Additionally, she acted as managing partner for Trillium Residential. She has served on the board of directors for the Arizona Multifamily Association since 2005, and was chairwoman in 2011. LaRocca currently sits on the board’s executive committee. She holds an Arizona real estate broker’s license, and is the Avenue5 designated broker in Arizona.

For Avenue5 CEO Walt Smith, LaRocca’s promotion will allow the company to successfully scale its organization and deliver industry-leading solutions to owners of multifamily properties.

“In a business environment that requires a more agile approach than ever, Lesa’s guidance and insights provide a competitive edge to our clients, allowing them to quickly pivot and solve their largest growth challenges,” affirmed Smith. “With Lesa at the helm facilitating client partnerships and strategy implementation, we are confident that our clients will be able to continue to realize remarkable performance in their existing markets as well as markets of future interest.”

LaRocca, who is based in Phoenix, will continue to report to Davis.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 400 properties and 75,000 units in 13 states and Washington, DC. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5’s local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Baltimore. Avenue5 employs about 2,000 associates nationwide. www.avenue5.com

