New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nutraceutical products market was valued at USD 270.96 Billion in the year 2019 and has been projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Nutraceutical products are mainly a part of food that delivers several nutritional values to the diet. It is also considered as functional foods, containing pharmaceutical-grade and standardized nutrients. These supplements are the source of dietary supplements and work towards preventing diseases. People globally are becoming more inclined towards diverse food and beverage types, having added various nutritional supplements; thus, nutraceutical products are gaining traction.

Globally, various nutraceutical products are gaining immense popularity, becoming a part of the daily diet of consumers. The rising prevalence of various lifestyle diseases and the growing number of people taking numerous preventive healthcare measures are stimulating demand in the industry. Increasing utilization of a wide range of functional food and beverages by the young population is further augmenting the market’s growth over the estimated era. High technological progress in the area of nutraceutical products is also contributing to the industry’s development. A trend of personalized medicine is likely to trigger demand for nutraceutical products.

The market for nutraceutical products is primarily fueled by factors such as rising awareness about health among the aging population, increasing costs of health care, diet-disease links, and fast advancements in nutrition and food technology. Currently, various health concerns, including cardiovascular disease, cholesterol reduction, and osteoporosis, are attractive targets for a range of nutraceutical products, followed by high blood pressure, menopause-related ailments, child development, diabetes, GI disorders, and lactose intolerance.

In terms of product type, the functional foods sub-segment held an enormous 47.5% share in the market. The rising trend of on-the-go snacking along with the soaring demand for various types of nutritional food supplements are factors triggering demand for distinct snack products containing desired and functional nutraceuticals.

In the EU, a complex range of regulations is applied to nutraceuticals, based on the product type. The EFSA sets maximum and minimum ingredients levels to be added to diet supplements.

Leading vendors in the sector are The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Conagra (U.S.), Kellogg’s (U.S.), General Mills (U.S.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Amway (U.S.), Nature’s Bounty (U.S.), Freedom Food Group Limited (Australia), and Pfizer Inc. (U.S.).

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels, and provides an analysis of market trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the nutraceutical products market on the basis of source, product, distribution channel, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

prebiotics

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food

Snacks

Confectionery

Bakery

Dairy

Infant Nutrition

Others

Beverages

Beverages

Health Drinks

Energy Drinks

Juices

Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage

Others

Dietary Supplements

Vitamins

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Proteins

Botanicals

Enzyme

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Conventional Stores

Grocery Stores

Mass Merchandisers

Warehouse

Online retail

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Bakery Stores

Confectionery Stores

Gourmet Stores

Health Centers

Cosmetic Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

