Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micro mobility market is projected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steadily inclining revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing traffic congestion in urban areas. Increasing adoption of more advanced technologies and devices such as smartphones and GPS, and improved Internet connectivity and bandwidth are some key factors supporting demand for micro mobility solutions in urban areas.
Ongoing go-green campaigns with the objective to reduce impact of global warming and rising awareness regarding the benefits of shared micro mobility services and electric vehicles are among some other key factors driving sales of micro mobility solutions. Increasing investments by electric vehicle manufacturers for development of longer-lasting and fast-charging batteries is also boosting growth of the micro mobility market. Rising need to understand demand-response patterns for optimizing vehicle redistribution and availability is fueling adoption of Artificial Intelligence-based real-time location data analytics in the micro mobility market.
