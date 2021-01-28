PRESS RELEASE Kiruna on 28 January 2021

On January 25, 2021, the subscription period in Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) ended. The result shows that a total of 519,829,385 shares have been subscribed for in the rights issue with a total value of approximately MSEK 260, which corresponds to approximately 162 percent of the rights issue of 320,637,851 shares. 307,651,296 shares have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 96 percent of the rights issue. In addition, the Company has received subscriptions for 212,178,089 shares without the support of subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 66 percent of the rights issue. The rights issue is thus oversubscribed. Due to the high subscription rate, the Company has decided on the overallotment issue of MSEK 10.3 to the Company's Chairman Jörgen Olsson via JOHECO AB, who in connection with the rights issue entered into an agreement on an interest free bridge loan of the same amount in order for Copperstone to maintain momentum in project development. Through the rights issue and the overallotment issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 170 million before issue costs of approximately MSEK 7.



“We are happy and proud of the trust we have received from existing and new shareholders. It gives us the opportunities to fully implement our project and business plan for primarily the reopening of the Viscaria mine, which in the near future means focus on environmental permit work, expansion and further definition of our mineral resources, organizational expansion and continued dialogue with local stakeholders", says Jörgen Olsson, Executive Chairman of the Board of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) in a comment.

The result of Copperstone's rights issue, whose subscription period ran from January 11, 2021 to January 25, 2021, shows that 307,651,296 shares were subscribed for in the rights issue with the support of subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 95.9 percent of the rights issue. In addition, the Company has received subscriptions for 212,178,089 shares without the support of subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 66.2 percent of the rights issue. Thus, a total of 519,829,385 shares have been subscribed for in the rights issue, which corresponds to approximately 162.1 percent of the rights issue. Overall, the rights issue is thus strongly oversubscribed.

Through the rights issue, Copperstone will receive approximately MSEK 160 before deductions for costs related to the rights issue. Through the rights issue, the Company's share capital increases by SEK 32,063,785.10, from SEK 64,127,570.30 to approximately SEK 96,191,355.40, through a new issue of 320,637,851 shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.10. Those who have subscribed for shares within the framework of the rights issue will receive BTA (paid subscribed shares). After the rights issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, BTA will be rebooked into shares, which is expected to take place in week 8, 2021. Until then, trading with BTA on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is ongoing.

Given the high subscription rate, the Company has decided on the previously communicated overallotment issue of approximately MSEK 10.3 with the support of authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2020 to the Company's Chairman Jörgen Olsson via JOHECO AB, who in connection with the rights issue entered into an interest free bridge loan in order for Copperstone to maintain momentum in project development. The overallotment issue was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 15, 2020. Through the over-allotment issue, the Company's share capital increases by SEK 2,060,000.00, from 96,191,355.40 to 98,251,355.40, through a new issue of 20,600,000 shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.10. Through the rights issue and over-allotment issue, the Company will receive approximately MSEK 170 before issue costs of approximately MSEK 7. The number of shares in the Company will after the rights issue and overallotment issue amount to 982,513,554.

Those who have subscribed for shares without the support of subscription rights will be allotted shares in accordance with the principles stated in the prospectus, meaning that shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights shall primarily be allotted to the parties who have made binding commitments prior to the announcement of the rights issue to subscribe for shares without the support of subscription rights. Due to the very high subscription rate, only those who have given binding commitments have received allotment. Notification of allotment for such subscription without the support of subscription rights is made through a settlement note which is sent within shortly to the respective subscriber. Payment must be made by instruction on the settlement note. Only those who receive allotment will be notified.

Copperstone intends to use the proceeds from the issue to secure the Company's working capital needs for the next 18-24 months. Furthermore, in connection with the receival of the proceeds from the issue, the Company will prepay the additional purchase price to Sunstone through a cash payment of MSEK 26, which will result in the Group's long-term debt being written down by MSEK 46. As a result of the transaction, Sunstone will have no further claims on Copperstone as the Viscaria acquisition will be paid in full. The company now only has Norrlandsfonden as a long-term debt in the form of convertible debentures with a nominal of MSEK 9.1 at 5 percent annual interest.

Advisors

Financial advisor to Copperstone in connection with the Rights Issue is Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige and legal advisor is Hannes Snellman Attorneys.

For more information, please contact

Chairman of the board Jörgen Olsson at +46 (0) 703 – 420 570

jorgen.olsson@deciso.se

CEO Michael Mattsson at +46 (0) 705 – 739 777

michael.mattsson@copperstone.se

info@copperstone.se or www.copperstone.se

This press release contains inside information that Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This information was submitted through the agency of the contact person set out above for publication on 28 January 2021 at 15:57 CET.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172.





