OTTAWA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global transplantation market size is expected to hit around USD 27.07 billion by 2027 from USD 13.10 Billion in 2019. The global transplantation market is growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
Organ transplantation is one of the major advancement in the modern day medicine. It is a medical procedure in which missing or damaged organ of one body is replace from the organ of another body. One of the prime aspects in organ transplantation is the consent of patient or any family member, without so it is considered as illegal or a crime. The organ transplantation is most processed when the brain of the patient is dead and other body organs are healthy. This process of organ transplantation should be done right after the patient’s death within couple of hours. This is very beneficial for the treatment of failed organs such as lungs, kidney, liver, and many more. Kidney transplantation is most widely procedure followed by liver transplantation. However, the number of organ donors are quite less compared to the patients those require transplantation. As per National Kidney Foundation, every month more than 3,000 new patients are added to the list of kidney waiting patients worldwide.
Growth Factors
Increasing prevalence of chronic disease along with organ failure are the prime factors driving the transplantation market growth. Over consumption of alcohol & other harmful substances fuels along with unhealthy diet propel the market growth for organ transplantation. However, religious belief of people as well as lack of awareness for organ donation restricts the market growth. There is a huge gap between the demand for organ transplantation and the actually available donors.
Report Highlights
Regional Snapshots
In 2019, North America emerged as the global leader in the transplantation market with revenue share of around 40%. Rapid development in the medical sector along with rising prevalence of organ failure triggers the growth of the region in the global market. In addition, high healthcare expenditure coupled with well-developed healthcare sector is the prime factors contributing to the prominent growth of the region.
On the other hand, the Asia Pacific encountered the rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising investment on healthcare sector along with significant government initiatives towards creating awareness among the people for organ donation. Additionally, rising number of patient suffering from chronic disease are likely to boost the demand for tissue and organ transplantation.
Key Players & Strategies
The global transplantation market is highly fragmented due to the significant presence of all scale vendors that include small, medium, and large market players. Industry participants have their main focus on mergers & acquisitions, new product launch, and regional expansions to gain prominent traction in overall market revenue share. In addition, merger & acquisition help vendors to expand their geographical reach as well as product portfolio. For instance, in June 2015, Zimmer Holdings, Inc. acquired Biomet. The acquisition helped company to strengthen its distribution channel as well as product portfolio.
Some of the key players operating in the market are Arthrex, Inc., Abbvie, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet, Strykers, Novartis AG, BiolifeSolutions, Inc., 21st Century Medicine, and Veloxis Pharmaceutical among others.
By Product Type
By Application
By End-use
By Regional Outlook
