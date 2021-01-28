Human Rights Campaign Foundation gives Cerner top rating for LGBTQ workplace inclusion



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, today announced the company has earned a 100% on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the fourth consecutive year. This national benchmarking survey and report by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation rates more than 1,000 employers on non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability for LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, the company’s public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

“This recognition is an honor as we strive to create a workplace in which all associates can thrive,” said Andrea Hendricks, senior executive director, global diversity and inclusion strategy, Cerner. “We are committed to making sure every Cerner associate has a seat at the table where their unique perspectives and ideas are leveraged for the greater good. Prioritizing an inclusive workplace culture fuels the innovation that contributes to the future of health care and fosters the collaboration that allows Cerner to meet and exceed the needs of our clients around the world.”

As a global company, Cerner contributes to the health and care of people from all corners of the world. Diversity and inclusion are foundational to Cerner’s work, both to its clients and as the company builds a talented workforce. The company offers a comprehensive set of benefits to its associates, including surgical and non-surgical coverage for transgender persons and fertility coverage for same-gender partners. Cerner’s Associate Business Resource Groups (ABRGs), eight groups of more than 4,000 Cerner associates formed around shared identity or experiences, combine efforts to help advance associate equality and equity, enhance professional development and networking opportunities and help retain diverse associates at all levels.

Cerner actively engages with a number of organizations devoted to diversity and inclusion, including Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce (regional chapter of National LGBT Chamber of Commerce), Project Equality, Forum on Workplace Inclusion, CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion and more.

In 2020, Cerner was recognized for the first time as a Fortune 500 company and Forbes World’s Best Employers, as well as the second time to Forbes America’s Best Employers For Diversity. The company was also recognized in the past year as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and received the Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation for exceptional associate health care services.

