Broomfield, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derive Systems is pleased to announce its support for President Joseph Biden’s new directive for all U.S. agencies to revisit fuel efficiency standards as well as rules governing emissions. This emissions announcement is part of President Biden’s initiative calling on the U.S. to achieve a 100% clean energy economy and reach net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

As a leading automotive technology company since 2010, Derive Systems empowers customers to take control of their vehicles. To date, Derive Systems has completed over two million software installations to optimize vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and safety. The core of what Derive provides is tied to improving the carbon emissions and performance of vehicles, whether you are an individual car enthusiast or run a large commercial fleet.

“At Derive, we partner with our clients to make their cars and fleets as environmentally friendly as possible, so President Biden’s recent actions seeking further emission reduction fits perfectly with our company purpose. With 150 million internal combustion engines on the road today, Derive provides carbon emissions reduction now and well into the future for America,” stated Derive Systems Chief Executive Officer John Oechsle. “We are ready, willing, and able to help this administration reduce emissions through our growing portfolio of products that improve fuel efficiency for personal use and fleet vehicles.”

