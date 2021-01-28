ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrinterLogic , the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), today announced it is rebranding as Vasion. The new name encompasses the expansion of cloud-based serverless software that will address the broad digital transformation market and build upon PrinterLogic’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings to help companies digitally transform. Vasion is primed to release a series of new products in the coming months.



"PrinterLogic has customers of all sizes, all over the world, and in every industry. The needs and journeys of our customers have always been an important factor in the innovation of our product,” said Vasion CEO Ryan Wedig. “This rebrand to Vasion allows us to continue to align ourselves with the evolving needs of our customers.”

The overhaul includes a complete office move to Tech Ridge, the new mixed-used development in Southern Utah, built for tech innovation and next-gen lifestyle. Tech Ridge is located on a plateau overlooking panoramic views of famous national parks and downtown St. George. It was created to be a place where innovation and nature meet to provide an environment to enhance where professionals live, work and play. The area, that will soon be home to a variety of tech companies, office spaces, residential units, and retail shopping, is the perfect fit for an expanding software company like Vasion.

“Our business is built on four key cultural value pillars, one of which is people building,” said Garrett Helmer, Vasion Chief Marketing Officer. “Our new headquarters and the Tech Ridge development embody that value, where our people can come to collaborate, develop new skills, and of course, have fun.”

To learn more about Vasion, visit Vasion.com.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. With PrinterLogic’s centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

