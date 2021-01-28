Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wafer Cleaning Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market accounted for $6.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $15.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems, growth in the semiconductor industry, and growing demand for tablets and smartphones. However, the emission of hazardous chemicals and gases during the wafer cleaning process is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Wafer cleaning equipment is used for the removal of particles or impurities from the semiconductor surface without changing the quality of the surface. The performance of the device and its reliability are affected significantly due to the existence of contaminants and particulate impurities on the wafers of the device surface. The cleaning is required to improve the performance of the semiconductors by removing the residues.
By equipment, the batch spray cleaning system segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its ability to process multiple wafers at one go, which saves time as well as the cost of cleaning. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the countries like Japan and South Korea are the leading manufacturers of electronic devices.
5 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Wafer Size
5.1 Introduction
5.2 200mm-300mm
5.3 100mm-200mm
5.4 ?150 mm
6 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Megasonic Cleaning
6.3 Rotary Wafer Etching System
6.4 Quartz Tube Cleaning Stations
6.5 Vacuum Metal Etcher
6.6 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Vapour Dryer
7 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Operation Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Manual
7.3 Automatic
7.4 Semi-Automatic
8 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Equipment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Wafer Cryogenic System
8.3 Single Wafer Spray System
8.4 Scrubber
8.5 Batch Spray Cleaning System
8.6 Batch Immersion Cleaning System
9 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Impurity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemical Impurities
9.3 Metallic Impurities
9.4 Particle Impurities
10 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Wet Chemical Cleaning Process
10.2.1 Hydrofluoric Acid Solution
10.2.2 RCA Cleaning Process
10.2.3 Sulfuric Acid Solution
10.2.4 Alternative Cleaning Solutions
10.3 Cryogenic Aerosols Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process
10.4 Vapour Dry Cleaning Process
10.4.1 Plasma Stripping & Cleaning Process
10.4.2 Vapor Phase Cleaning Process
10.5 Aqueous Cleaning Process
10.5.1 Aqueous Beol Cleaning Process
10.5.2 Aqueous Feol Cleaning Process
10.6 Emerging Technologies
10.6.1 Chemical-Based Emerging Technologies
10.6.2 Aqueous-Based Emerging Technologies
10.6.2.1 Spray Pressure Pulsation Cleaning
10.6.2.2 Foam/Bubble Cleaning
10.6.2.3 Immersion Pressure Pulsation Cleaning
10.6.3 Dry Particle Removal
10.6.3.1 Nanoprobe Cleaning
10.6.3.2 Liquid Clusters
10.6.4 Laser Cleaning
10.6.4.1 Dry Laser Cleaning
10.6.4.2 Steam Laser Cleaning
11 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Radio-Frequency (RF) Device
11.3 Smartphones & Tablets
11.4 Interposer
11.5 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)
11.6 Center for Integrated Systems (CIS)
11.7 Memory Devices
11.8 Logic
11.9 Light Emitting Diode (LED)
12 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launches
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Semtek Corporation
14.2 Screen Holdings Co Ltd.
14.3 Toho Technology
14.4 Applied Materials
14.5 Modutek Corporation
14.6 Naura Akrion
14.7 Cleaning Technologies Group
14.8 Veeco Instruments Inc.
14.9 Tokyo Electron Limited
14.10 Ultron Systems
14.11 LAM Research
14.12 Schmid Group
14.13 PVA Tepla AG
14.14 Semes Co Ltd.
14.15 Entegris Inc.
14.16 Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation
