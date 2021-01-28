Covina CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cyber security market accounted for US$ 161.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 352.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3%. Cyber security and protection of internet-connected systems including data, software, and hardware against cyber intrusions and attacks undertake greater significance in today’s digital changing landscape. The major players in cyber security market are focused on the product up gradation and establishing partnerships to operate in emerging markets. The demand for real-time solutions and services to safeguard and maintain data, information, program, and networks is projected to boost the global cyber security market in the forecast period.
Cyber security and protection of internet-connected systems including data, software, and hardware against cyber intrusions and attacks undertake greater significance in today’s digital changing landscape. Moreover, the rapid increase in cybercrimes, malware, phishing threats, frauds, and vulnerabilities brings the business organization to adopt different cyber security solutions and services which is likely to drive the market growth. The emerging threats landscape in defense, retail, IT, banking, and manufacturing sectors is considered being a prominent factor for the development of cyber security market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global cyber security market includes Accenture Inc., Broadcom (Symantec Corporation) Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, L&T Technology Services Limited, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, and many other players.
